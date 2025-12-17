Why are the Oscars moving to YouTube? Academy announces major streaming shift

LOS ANGELES - 1990: A view of 11 Oscars statues lined up next to each other in 1990 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Santi Visalli/Getty Images)

The Oscars ceremony has been televised on ABC since 1961, after it picked up the rights from NBC. But ABC won't be staying as the home to the Oscars for long.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement on Wednesday, December 17, that it has signed a "multi-year deal" with YouTube starting in 2029. It means YouTube will have the "exclusive global rights to the Oscars" starting with its 101st ceremony. Their new streaming deal will run through 2033.

According to Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor, the move from broadcast TV to YouTube streaming is to expand the access of the Academy and reach "the latest worldwide audience possible." They said:

"The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible - which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community."

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan added in a separate statement that partnering with "one of our essential cultural institutions" will "inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers" while still staying true to the Oscars' legacy.

However, with the deal taking effect in 2029, ABC will still broadcast the Oscars for the next three years. ABC also released a statement saying that they are looking forward to the next three telecasts, including Oscar's centennial celebration in 2028.

More about the Oscars' move to streaming on YouTube and what it means

YouTube getting the broadcast rights for the Oscars ceremony is a huge but only one part of the deal between the streaming platform and the Academy. The other part of their newly inked "multifaceted global partnership" includes giving YouTube rights to a significant amount of related content of the Academy.

It means the red carpet preshows and the behind-the-scenes in-show content will also be streaming on YouTube. They will also have the rights to broadcast the Oscars nominations announcement and the Governors Awards, where the Academy presents honorary Oscars, among others.

Other related content that YouTube will have the rights to starting in 2029 includes the Oscars Nominees Luncheon, the Student Academy Awards Ceremony and the Scientific and Technical Awards ceremony. Interviews with Academy members and filmmakers will also be released through them.

The Hollywood Reporter also reported that the Google Arts & Culture initiative will support the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as part of the new deal. It is reportedly designed to provide digital access to exhibitions and other programs. It will also help digitize a significant part of the over 52 million items from the Academy collection.

The outlet also reported that YouTube's press release on Wednesday stated that the Oscars will be available for streaming for their YouTube TV subscribers and over a billion users worldwide.

Oscars will continue its domestic partnership with ABC and international partnership with Disney until 2028.