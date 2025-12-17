Would Apple Store be open on Christmas 2025? Store hours, dates and more explored

TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 07: A businessman looks at a temporary closure notice posted in front of the entrance of the Apple store in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district on April 07, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency on Tuesday to take effect from Wednesday for Tokyo and six additional prefectures, enabling prefectural governors to take stronger preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus, from instructing people to stay at home except for urgent matters to restricting the operation of schools and facilities. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images)

Christmas is right around the corner, and most retailers and stores, including the Apple Store, will be closed in observance of the national holiday. Shoppers who haven't started their holiday shopping yet may be wondering if Apple Stores will be open on Christmas Day for last-minute essentials and gift shopping needs.

Like every year, Apple Stores worldwide will remain closed on Christmas Day. However, the Apple Online Store remains accessible to shoppers 24/7.

There's still enough time for shoppers to visit their nearest Apple Store to pick up last-minute gifts before the stores close for Christmas Day.

Apple's store hours for Christmas 2025 explored

Apple Stores typically observe select major holidays, which means they are closed on Christmas Day. Their December 25 closure applies in all Apple Stores worldwide, no matter the location, region or country.

But shoppers can still get into their holiday shopping at Apple Stores worldwide until Christmas Eve. Stores are open on December 24 on reduced hours from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time.

Apple Stores typically reopen on December 26. Most locations will resume their regular business hours the day after Christmas. They generally open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm or 9:00 pm on weekdays and close at 7:00 pm on Sundays.

But some stores may open later than usual or operate on reduced hours on December 26, depending on staffing availability and regional demand. Customers can verify the specific store schedule via the Official Apple Store Locator.

There is only one exception to Apple's holiday closure and it's their flagship store. The Apple Fifth Avenue store in Midtown Manhattan, New York, is open 24/7 and 365 days a year. Although it temporarily closed for part of a week during the summer for repairs, shoppers can expect Apple Fifth Avenue to remain open through Christmas 2025.

Apple Stores extend their return policy for Christmas 2025

Customers may want to know Apple’s store hours for Christmas 2025 for return and exchange reasons. The post-holiday store reopening period is especially significant for customers who have received Apple products and want assistance with setup and activation, or who wish to make returns and exchanges.

Apple has already extended its return window for the Christmas 2025 season to manage increased demand. Their extended holiday return window started on November 12. Any product bought from the Apple Store or Apple Online Store can be returned until January 8, 2026.

Apple typically only offers a 14-day window for returns and exchanges, but the extended return deadline gives gift buyers and recipients enough time to sort out their items for an exchange or return. The extended window applies to most purchases made from November 12 to December 25.

