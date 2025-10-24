Why did FDA recall Coca-Cola products? Complete reasons explained

FDA Recalls Select Coca-Cola Products Over Metal Contamination Concerns (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled several Coca-Cola beverages, including Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar and Sprite, on Thursday, October 23, after receiving complaints that certain cans may contain a foreign substance. This recall affects thousands of cans distributed by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, a Dallas-based bottler of Coca-Cola.

ALERT | Coca-Cola and Sprite Recalled

Thousands of soda cans were recalled due to a possible metal contamination in certain products. Stay safe and #ProtectTheWorld with Citizen. pic.twitter.com/FDJWMRv7Sz — Citizen (@CitizenApp) October 24, 2025

According to the FDA's online notice, the recalled drinks may contain foreign objects, including metal, which can be hazardous when ingested. On October 3, the company initiated the recall, and the FDA classified it as a Class II recall. This implies that there is exposure to such products that can lead to temporary or medically reversible negative health effects, or where the likelihood of a severe adverse health effect is rare, as stated on the FDA site.

The affected beverages include various pack sizes of 12-ounce cans. Specific recalled items are:

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 12oz Can – 12-pack (49000042559 / FEB0226MAA) and 35-pack (49000058499 / FEB0226MAA)

Coca-Cola 12oz Can – 24-pack (49000012781 / JUN2926MAA) and 35-pack (49000058468 / JUN2926MAA)

Sprite 12oz Can – 12-pack (49000028928 / JUN3026MAB), 12-pack (49000028928 / JUN3026MAA), and 35-pack (49000058482 / JUN2926MAA)

Recall limited to Texas as FDA monitors Coca-Cola’s product removal efforts

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, operating under Arca Continental, serves areas including,

Texas

Oklahoma

New Mexico

Arkansas

The company has now confirmed that only products distributed in Texas are currently affected.

If you have purchased these products, please check the packaging and lot numbers to ensure they are not included in the recall.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson told Today that the affected beverages were distributed in “the McAllen/Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio areas of Texas.” The spokesperson added that all impacted products “were pulled from store shelves out of an abundance of caution by Oct. 10.”

The FDA is also monitoring the recall while Coca-Cola works to ensure that all affected products are identified and removed from the shelves.