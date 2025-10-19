Type keyword(s) to search

Video of Spanish influencer couple’s 2024 Dumka attack resurfaces online

Spanish travel influencers revisit harrowing 2024 Jharkhand attack in a video which has now resurfaced online
posted by Gomala Devi
Sunday 10/19/2025 at 3:37PM EDT
    Spanish Travel Influencers Attacked in India (Image via X / @Daily_Express)

    The harrowing case of Fernanda and Vicente Gonzalez has resurfaced online, drawing renewed attention to the 2024 attack in Jharkhand, India. Fernanda Gonzalez and her husband, Vicente Gonzalez, are Spanish travel influencers. They are known for documenting their global motorcycle journey. The pair were attacked in India’s Jharkhand state in 2024. The couple, who have over 300,000 followers on Instagram, were traveling from India to Nepal on separate bikes when they decided to camp overnight in the Dumka district, reports The Mirror.

    Reports say a group of men assaulted the pair during the night. The attackers allegedly raped Fernanda, 28, and beat Vicente, 63, with a helmet and a stone, causing facial injuries. The assailants also stole from the couple before running away.

    After the incident, Fernanda and Vicente used social media to share their experience. They posted a video from an Indian hospital showing their injuries, which has now resurfaced online. Fernanda had visible bruises, and Vicente described the violence they faced. The pair uploaded a video describing the scary experience.

    "Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone. Seven men have raped me, they have beaten us and robbed us, although not many things, because what they wanted was to rape me," read the caption on one video, which displayed Fernanda's bruised face.

    "My face looks like this, but it's not what hurts me the most," she shared in one post, "Thank God we are alive".

    "They beat us," Vicente said. "They put a knife to my neck, and told me they were going to kill me. Fernanda was raped. Seven of them. Seven men."

     

    Following their medical treatment, the couple made their way back to Spain.

    3 men have been charged with the alleged attack

    Jharkhand's local authorities confirmed charges against three men linked to the horrifying attack. Officials said the suspects took turns to rape Fernanda and hurt Vicente during the assault. Pitamber Singh Kherwar, a senior police officer, said (according to The Mirror):

    "We have formed a team to hunt the remaining suspects. We have to ensure strict punishment."

    "We have given compensation of one million rupees. We are conducting a thorough investigation and will try to ensure a speedy trial and conviction," said Anjaneyulu Dodde, deputy commissioner of Dumka.

