Ajike Owens GoFundMe donations surge, raises over $400000 amid The Perfect Neighbor premiere

Ajike "AJ" Owens, a mother of four from Florida, was shot and killed by her neighbor in 2023. Her case has captured the public's interest with the airing of the Netflix true crime documentary, The Perfect Neighbor. With renewed interest in Owens' case, donations poured into the GoFundMe established by her mother, Pamela Dias, now exceededing $400,000.

On June 2, 2023, the death of Ajike Owens evoked national outrage and prompted discussions about issues of race, gun violence, and Florida's controversial “Stand Your Ground” laws.

According to authorities and her family, the 35-year-old Owens was shot through her neighbor's closed door by a 58-year-old woman named Susan Lorincz after Owens went to her house to confront her about the allegations of harassing Owens' children who were playing in a nearby field.

Susan Lorincz, woman who fatally shot neighbor Ajike Owens through door, found guilty



Susan Lorincz could face up to 30 years in prison for felony manslaughter.https://t.co/fN8ohx4iQD — NationalActionNet (@NationalAction) August 17, 2024

Lorincz had reportedly yelled racial slurs at the children and physically hurled a child's iPad, breaking it, an event which led Owen to go over to her house to retrieve the child's iPad and talk to her. Lorincz ultimately fired at Owens with a single shot that killed her.

After the tragedy, Dias set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral costs, education, and rent for Owen's four children, Isaac, Israel, Afrika, and Titus. The fundraiser received an outpouring of national support but has also received another surge in donations since release of The Perfect Neighbor on Netflix in mid-October 2025.

A look into the details of the Netflix documentary and the GoFundMe page

Directed by Geeta Gandbhir, the documentary looks back at the events leading up to Owens' death and the ensuing legal struggle. Using footage from police body cameras and courtroom materials, it highlights some of the tension in the Ocala community while raising questions of systemic racism and the self-defense laws in the U.S.

The documentary has received praise from reviewers for its immersive storytelling, but some have noted that Ajike Owens' life and legacy merited more attention than that of the shooter.

go watch ajike’s story right fucking now. our usa justice system is broken but sometimes people who should, actually pay the price. blessings to ajike’s family 💜 https://t.co/9Hs71OB1UW — amyfromarlington (@amyfromatown) October 18, 2025

In the GoFundMe page, Dias wrote that her daughter was a "dedicated and loving mom," who "smiled and lit up a room." She continued by saying that AJ was known for how much she loved and absolutely lived for her four kids, as well as her role as the "team mom" for their football and cheer squads.

"But most of all, she was known for how much she loved and absolutely lived for her four children. To say she loved her children unconditionally is an understatement," Pamela Dias wrote.

Ajike Owens was in the restaurant and hospitality business and worked as a manager, and was intensely committed to her Christian faith.

In an effort to honor Owens' legacy, Dias initiated the Standing in the Gap Fund, which is intended to help grieving families. The organization funds families impacted by racial violence and advocates for reforms to laws that allow people to act violently under the premise of self-defense.