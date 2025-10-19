Send Help trailer confirms Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien's survival thriller as a horror comedy

A scene from Send Help (Image via YouTube/@20thCenturyStudios)

The trailer for Send Help, directed by Sam Raimi, was released by 20th Century Studios on October 14, 2025. Starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, the film has been confirmed to be unsettling black comedy, which challenges the status quo with survival on the line.

Written by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, the narrative follows two coworkers who, after a plane crash, become stranded on a deserted island and must battle both the natural elements and each other to survive. It is scheduled for release in the United States on January 30, 2026. Apart from the lead pair, the cast includes Edyll Ismail, Dennis Haysbert, Xavier Samuel, Chris Pang, Thaneth Warakulnukroh, and Emma Raimi.

The official synopsis of Send Help reads:

“Linda Liddle (Rachel McAdams) and Bradley Preston (Dylan O’Brien) are two colleagues who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after they are the only survivors of a plane crash. They must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it is an unsettling and darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive.”

All about Sam Raimi's Send Help trailer

Send Help trailer features 46-year-old Rachel McAdams as Linda Liddle, an underappreciated member of her consulting firm’s strategy and planning team, particularly overlooked by her boss, Bradley Preston, played by 34-year-old Dylan O’Brien.

Their dynamic shifts dramatically after they become the sole survivors of a plane crash during a business trip, and find themselves stranded on a deserted island. Bradley protests, “Let’s not forget I’m your boss! You work for me,” still asserting authority despite his injuries. However, Linda fires back, “We’re not in the office anymore, Bradley,” demonstrating her newfound assertiveness.

The trailer highlights escalating tension between the two survivors, including a bloodied McAdams wielding a spear and a knife at one point. Amid the chaos, she humorously quips, “I don’t think we should ever leave!” emphasizing how she has taken to the new dynamic and accentuating the film’s dark comedic tone.

Sam Raimi's take on his upcoming film

SEND HELP. In theaters January 30, 2026. pic.twitter.com/G0t23lum46 — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) October 14, 2025

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sam Raimi shared that he found the lead characters, Linda and Bradley, to be complex, human, and frequently in conflict.

"The pitch was outrageous and original, all the while tracking these two in their conflict as their power dynamic changed dramatically. I knew right away that I wanted to direct this picture,” noted the director.

He added that this is a “story of female empowerment and transformation” for McAdams’ character. "What I really love about this story is that it's an underdog tale at its core. Watching a once-powerful boss find himself dependent on someone he underestimated is satisfying.”

Raimi further described the story as “universal,” emphasizing the importance of encouraging respect and kindness toward everyone, regardless of status. Watching the heroine, Linda, grow and assert herself in an unexpected environment, was particularly rewarding for him.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and TV shows.

