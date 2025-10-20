Raul Malo GoFundMe raises over $200,000 as wife launches fundraiser for The Mavericks' singer amid LMB battle

Raul Malo of The Mavericks performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on May 01, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

A fundraiser organized to support Raul Malo’s increasing medical costs has raised close to $210,000 and has almost reached its target of raising $230,000. The lead vocalist of The Mavericks, first opened up about his cancer in 2024, when he revealed that cancerous spots had been discovered in his digestive system.

This year in September, Malo shared with his fans and supporters that he had developed LMD, which is also called Leptomeningeal Disease, indicating that his initial colon cancer had spread to his brain and spinal chord, as per Billboard.

Raul Malo’s wife addressed the singer’s condition while calling for donations on GoFundMe

Now, a note accompanying Raul Malo’s GoFundMe page, organized by his wife, Betty Malo, described the condition afflicting the country music star. The note stated:

“Help Us Help Raul. To all of those who love Raul, on behalf of my sisters and our mothers, Peggy and Norma, we humbly ask for your support. Many of you may still be in shock, as we are, after learning of Raul’s LMD diagnosis, but together we can ensure he receives the care he needs.”

The GoFundMe page, created in September, also outlined the medical support that Malo has been receiving and added that donations are required to ensure that Malo receives the most up-to-date care. The note continued,

“As Raul undergoes radiation and prepares for the next stage of treatment, our goal is to make sure he has access to the newest and most effective options available. With medical bills quickly surmounting, every donation will go directly toward covering his healthcare costs and any new treatments that arise.”

Referring to Malo’s family, the note asked fans to donate and wrote,

“Your kindness will help Raul, Betty, and the boys get through this moment of crisis. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family. Please consider donating and sharing this link so that together we can give Raul the best chance at recovery. And as all of you know, Raul loves his fans more than anything! Always has. Always will.”

Raul Malo underwent his last session of radiation

On October 9, Betty Malo took to her social media pages to share her husband’s condition after receiving his last session of radiation. Alongside a video of Malo playing the piano with his mother, Betty wrote,

“Yesterday marked @raulmalo01’s last day of radiation — and he did it like the true champion he is! Once home, Raul went straight to the piano with his mom, just as they always do. They played, laughed, and even shed a few tears. It was a moment of love, strength, and music — everything that defines him.”

While sharing a glimpse of a radiation mask, Betty added,

“I’m sharing here the radiation mask he had to wear — a reminder of his courage and the fight he faces every day with grace and determination.”

Betty also addressed the donations received on GoFundMe, and continued,

“To everyone who’s donated to the GoFundMe or sent love our way, my sincerest thank you. Your support means more than words can express. Raul’s fight isn’t over, but we’re walking this journey together — surrounded by music, family, and the incredible love from all of you.”

Most recently, Betty shared another update in which she showed Malo sitting with his bandmates from The Mavericks. She also hinted that Malo might consider returning to tour with the band in December.