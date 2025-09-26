What type of cancer does Raul Malo have? Health struggle explored as country music star reveals grim diagnosis

The Mavericks' Raul Malo shares latest health diagnosis amid cancer journey. (Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Country music band The Mavericks' frontman, Raul Malo, who has stage 4 colon cancer, shared a new health update on Wednesday. The songwriter and guitarist first revealed his diagnosis in June 2024.

Taking to Instagram on September 24, Raul told his fans, "things have taken a turn." Calling cancer a "very unpredictable and indiscriminatory disease", he revealed that he developed LMD or leptomeningeal disease amid his already existing health battle.

The accompanying video in the post captured the singer playing a tune on his guitar while sitting with his back facing the camera. In light humor, Raul Malo said LMD stands for ""get this shit out of my head"". Raul continued:

"Treatment for this is radiation, which I will start tomorrow. We will probably jump into some chemo, and are even looking at alternative therapies. But it’s time to take your words to heart of resting & recovering, so that’s what I’m going to do."

The Grammy winner then announced the cancellation of The Mavericks' remaining 2025 shows. However, Raul Malo assured fans the band will continue to shower them with "cool projects, releasing live recordings, merchandise, Trovador and so forth."

Raul thanked singer Dwight Yoakam, who started touring with The Mavericks in April, and his crew for offering kindness in the unfortunate situation. He wrote:

"Sorry we couldn’t finish the tour the way we planned."

Despite canceling the other concerts, Raul told fans to look forward to The Mavericks' show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in December. He added:

"We are planning something special there, and hope to announce that very soon."

Raul Malo further assured his fans he was not alone in his health struggles and has his "amazing wife", his children, a "wonderful family", friends, his band, and crew with him. He expressed gratitude for all the support and love he has received. He wrote:

"To my friends who have sent me texts and messages, I want you to know that I've read them all. I can't return them all, but your love, prayers, and well wishes have not gone unnoticed."

Highlighting the uncertainty of his disease, Raul affirmed he would go into it:

"Full steam ahead. Fight, recover, rest, repeat."

He apologized to fans for canceling the remaining tour dates, but reasoned they did not have another choice. Raul concluded his message:

"Find kindness and empathy out there wherever you can. Humans are alright, even if you don't believe it from what you see on TV. We will keep you informed as this goes, and I promise, no more bullfighting pictures without context."

Abnormal test results led to Raul Malo's cancer diagnosis in 2024

​Raul Malo first shared the news of his colon cancer diagnosis through a video message posted on The Mavericks' official Instagram page on June 28, 2024. He revealed as part of the band's routine health checkup, Raul's test results, which had some abnormalities in them, led him to visit a gastrointestinal specialist.

Raul revealed the results of a colonoscopy and a CAT scan, as advised by the doctor, showed "two cancerous spots". He told fans at the time that doctors had suggested he start chemotherapy after July 4. Due to the diagnosis, Raul said some of their then-upcoming shows might be affected.

Raul encouraged others to get checked up as well to fight whatever ailment they might have, early on. The singer told Billboard at the time that his doctors had assured him his condition was a common type of cancer, which would allow him to be active.

The Mavericks canceled some of their shows due to Raul's medical struggles since his diagnosis last year. The band pulled out of their joint show with Dwight Yoakam due to Raul's sixth round of chemo in September 2024. He told fans at the time that the treatment was working in his favor.

The band further canceled several 2025 tour dates due to Raul Malo's scheduled treatments.