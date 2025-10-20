Is Eminem performing for Turning Point USA? All American Halftime Show lineup claim debunked

Viral post about Eminem's participation at Turning Point USA event is debunked. (Image via Instagram/@eminem)

Several recent social media posts claimed Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, would perform at the All American Halftime Show organized by Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA.

The NFL declared Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show in September. The decision divided the public. Conservatives and Trump supporters have since objected to the league's choice of artist.

In retaliation, Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, took to X on October 9 to announce their own All-American Halftime Show, scheduled for February 8, 2026.

On October 17, a Facebook fanpage for Marshall Mathers called 8 Miles Chronicles made a post stating that Marshall and country singer Jelly Roll confirmed their joint appearance at the event. According to the post, Eminem said:

"This isn't about fame or rivalry. It's about faith, reminding the world that God still moves through music, through love, through us."

Another post from October 18 by the page Trap Legends claimed the hip hop star would join actor Adam Sandler on TPUSA’s halftime show. The post has garnered over 18K likes so far.

One more post that went viral was by an Eminem fanpage called Marshall Masterpiece. The caption described the supposed performance by the rapper, "A Performance That Could Redefine Super Bowl History!"

Marshall Masterpiece claimed Houdini crooner has confirmed his appearance, which is "a bold cultural statement for America." It further said Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, would be hosting the halftime show.

However, these viral claims are all false. Eminem did not provide any public confirmation about performing in TPUSA's All American Halftime Show. Turning Point USA has made no such announcements about the rapper's participation at their event.

Notably, the organization has yet to release an official lineup for the show. Whether or not Erika Kirk would fulfill the hosting duties for the event is also not confirmed. So far, TPUSA has only shared a form on their website where individuals can put in requests for artists they'd like to see at the All American Halftime Show.

Eminem has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump

Marshall Mathers publicly endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during the 2024 Presidential election as he joined former President Barack Obama at a Detroit rally in October last year. He addressed the crowd:

"As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me. Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and it's important to use your voice, so I’m encouraging everybody to get out and vote. Please."

Furthermore, Marshall never shied away from voicing his criticism of Donald Trump. In 2017, he released a freestyle rap accusing Trump of racism, misogyny, and much more. Marshall also referred to Trump as a "racist 94-year-old grandpa". The rap video was played during the BET Hip Hop Awards that year.

Eminem also never spoke about Charlie Kirk or expressed his support for the slain conservative political analyst. It is unlikely that he would perform at TPUSA's halftime show.

Since Charlie Kirk's organization announced the event, multiple fake posts have surfaced online about artists' participation, which, in reality, have not been publicly confirmed.