When did Eminem debut? Career, family, and more life details explored as rapper turns 53

American rapper Eminem turns 53 (Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

Eminem is a Detroit-born American rapper, songwriter, and producer who has spent more than 30 years of his life in music and is one of the best-selling and most renowned artists in the genre, thanks to his clever lyrics, personas, and influence on hip-hop. The rapper, who was born on October 17, 1972, turns 53 today.

Eminem was a diligent man who made his name and began to gain popularity during the late 1990s. His Slim Shady EP in 1997 came to producer Dr. Dre's attention after he finalized an album titled Infinite in 1996. Dr. Dre has taken him on board with Aftermath Entertainment.

Eminem originally released his first big-label album in 1999 titled The Slim Shady LP. Not only did this album make him famous all over the world, but it also won him Grammy Awards and reflected the image of Slim Shady to people.

Eminem’s career: From Detroit’s underground to global hip-hop icon

Eminem began his music career in the underground rap scene in Detroit, playing in some of the local clubs. Collaboration with Dr. Dre transformed everything and assisted the rapper in penetrating the mainstream market and launching some of his albums to success.

The sales records of albums such as The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show were broken in the early 2000s, and they became the highest-selling hip-hop albums of all time. However, during this period, Eminem was struggling with self-related problems and professional failures. In 2006, he fought drug addiction and also lost his friend and band member D12 Proof.

In 2009 and 2010, Eminem took a brief hiatus, releasing Relapse and Recovery, respectively. It was followed by massive hits such as Not Afraid and Love the Way You Lie.

Eminem continued to release music through the years to demonstrate growth as a rapper and as an artist. His albums Revival, Kamikaze, and Music to Be Murdered made it to the top of the Billboard 200. This was the continuation of his series of hits with successive albums.

In 2024, he released The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Gracé), and that was the final album of his popular alter ego. His biggest hit in a decade was the first single, Houdini. The influence of Eminem on people was further recognized in 2022 when he appeared together with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige at the Super Bowl halftime. Relapse.

Eminem’s family life and his close bond with his children

Eminem has presented his career to the rest of the world, but he has kept his family life private. He has three children: Hailie Jade, Alaina, and Stevie Mathers. He has one biological daughter with his first ex-wife, Kim Scott, and she is Hailie Jade Mathers. Eminem and Scott married and divorced twice.

“Bein’ a dad is definitely living a double life,” Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004.

“Even before Hailie was born, I was a firm believer in freedom of speech … But once I hit them gates where I live, that’s when I’m Dad. Takin’ the kids to school, pickin’ ’em up, teachin’ ’em rules. I’m not sayin’ I’m the perfect father, but the most important thing is to be there for my kids and raise them the right way,” he said at the time.

Eminem met Kim at a party in 1988 when they were teenagers.

“I met her the day she got out of the youth home,” the rapper said in his 2004 interview with Rolling Stone.

“I was at a friend’s house, and his sister was friends with her, but she hadn’t seen Kim in a while ’cause she was in the youth home. And I’m standing on the table with my shirt off, on top of their coffee table with a Kangol on, mocking the words to LL Cool J’s ‘I’m Bad.’ And I turn around and she’s at the door. Her friend hands her a cigarette," he added.

Eminem also became the adoptive father of Alaina Marie Mathers, the niece of Kim and Stevie Laine Mathers, a child of Kim in another relationship.

“My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Alaina is expecting her first child.

Eminem's daughter, Alaina Scott is expecting her first child‼️



Congratulations to them 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vCXrVp40Tm — RapTV (@Rap) October 13, 2025

Eminem is 53 years old and continues to be one of the primary representatives of hip-hop, balancing his music career with a more relaxed family life. He is among the most influential artists in his era.