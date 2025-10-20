Who is Nathan Warrnecke? Influencer Stacey Warrnecke’s husband mourns wife’s death after home birth complication

Stacey Warnecke, who passed away after giving birth to her first son (Image via Instagram/@naturalspoonfuls)

Australian food and nutrition influencer Stacey Warrnecke tragically passed away at the age of 30 after giving birth to her son. Stacey, who gave birth at home, suffered from complications, following which she was transferred to a hospital and died there, according to Mirror.

Stacey Warrnecke was married to Nathan Warnecke, is a project surveyor with Gertzel Engineering Surveyors. A graduate of RMIT University, Warnecke is a structural and civil engineer who has worked primarily in the construction industry, as per his LinkedIn page. The engineer also has experience in earthworks, marine and hydro construction, geomatics and Global Positioning System (GPS).

Among Warrnecke’s noteworthy projects are the North East Link (EBTA), Westgate Tunnel Project (CPBJHV) and Eden Safe Harbour Project (Austral).

A GoFundMe page has been set up to accept donations to help Nathan with costs related to Stacey’s funeral and the care of their son.

Nathan Warrnecke opened up about his wife Stacey Warrnecke’s untimely death

Nathan and Stacey Warnecke, who got married less than a year ago, were expecting their first child together, as per 9 News. Stacey passed away on September 29, when she went into labour, following which a “rare complication” arose.

In a post announcing Stacey’s passing, Nathan wrote,

“Its with heavy heart that i share with you the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, soul mate and best friend, Stacey Warnecke (Hatfield). Stace passed on the 29th September 2025 after successfully giving birth to our firstborn son, Axel, at home. Tragically, shortly after, an unforeseen and extremely rare complication arose and she passed after being transferred to hospital.”

As per Nathan, the hospital staff were extremely helpful, but they were unable to save his wife.

In his post, he paid tribute to the time he spent with Stacey:

“I knew Stace for 9 amazing years, she was the light of my life and the reason i got up in the morning. Words can't do justice to how devastating this is for myself and everyone that knew and loved her. She was my lighthouse in the storm and the world is less bright without her in it. As her husband, i couldn't ask for a better partner. She was the most beautiful, loving, caring, hardworking, disciplined, intelligent and trustworthy human being i've ever known. She made me the man i am today and everything i have in life is all thanks to her. The happiest day of my life was getting to marry her, my best friend, on a white sand beach in the Maldives.”

In his dedication, Nathan also referred to Stacey’s work as an influencer. The influencer ran a page known as ‘Natural Spoonfuls,’ with more than 17,000 followers on Instagram. He wrote:

“Stace was a self starter with an unparalleled work ethic. In 2019 she founded her first company 'Natural Spoonfuls', working with brands to promote her ethos of a Natural, additive and toxin free lifestyle. In 2023, she expanded her workload and developed the social media content creation company 'Waffl'. A brand that brought social media content development for food brands on a large scale. I'm so proud of her for everything she achieved in her professional life and i was privileged enough to be able to help her complete her vision throughout the years.”

Nathan also wrote that before she died, Stacey saw her newborn son, named Axel, and even nursed him.