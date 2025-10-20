What happened between Emerome and N3on? Twitch creator skips TwitchCon over alleged death threats from the Kick streamer's fans

Emerone confirmed in a post on X that she won't attend TwitchCon (Image via Getty)

Emerome recently decided to skip TwitchCon after an incident where she allegedly received death threats from N3on’s fans. The situation emerged after a video of the duo went viral on X, and the former confirmed through the platform on October 19, 2025, that she won’t be attending TwitchCon.

The video starts with N3on and Emerome introducing and greeting each other until N3on invites the Twitch streamer to an afterparty. While the latter questions why he is inviting her, N3on says:

“Because you’re very beautiful.”

Emerome, also known as Emelina Smith, then responds:

“I love being objectified.”

N3on then questioned whether he had done anything wrong and appeared confused by Smith’s use of the word “objectified.” However, Emelina’s response received heavy criticism on social media, following which she announced her decision not to attend TwitchCon.

Smith even expressed her happiness about being able to meet everyone at the event, as she wrote:

“Hey! Getting many death threats from N3on’s fan base so unfortunately I won’t be going to the con today. It was nice meeting everyone I got a chance to meet but it’s not worth going back. Love you guys [love emoji].”

N3on also responded to the moment on X, as he shared two posts, with the first one featuring him saying that he will never compliment any girl. He seemingly addressed Emelina in the second statement , which reads:

“I just found out she’s a cam girl with vids of d**dos in her a** and she draws the line at someone giving her a compliment calling her beautiful. Am I getting trolled?”

Emerome opened up on some past experiences as she shared a few posts

Around a day after Emelina opted not to attend TwitchCon, she shared a few more statements that have created headlines. Smith recalled some incidents that date back to the time when she was around 17 or 18 years old.

Emerome claimed that she was reportedly a victim of s*x trafficking, where she was targeted by a convicted felon. She wrote that it was never easy for her to talk about the same, as it was a dark phase of her life. Smith stated that she was doing things that she never wanted to.

Furthermore, Emelina addressed the aftermath of the entire experience, as she said:

“I feared for my life daily. I nearly died on multiple occasions. I never wanted to have to talk about this because it’s caused a lot of anxiety. It’s really upsetting that this was brought up like this & that I have to relive the trauma & address it.”

Emerome mentioned that she had to deal with fear while talking about the incident, revealing that a few of her friends were well aware of the same. Speaking to her followers, Smith said that she would talk briefly about it on a live-streaming session.

Meanwhile, Emelina has not responded to the statements posted by N3on on X. Further updates on the same are currently awaited.