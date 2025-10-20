"Nothing says 'power to the people' like a celebrity photo op" - Internet reacts to Pedro Pascal posing at ‘No Kings’ protest in Los Angeles

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 18: Pedro Pascal attends the "Freaky Tales" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

As protesters around the country celebrated No Kings Day on Saturday (October 18), a protest organized in Los Angeles, which drew out a crowd of thousands, was also attended by Hollywood stars like Pedro Pascal and Kerry Washington.

Pascal, who appeared in the day protest in a yellow Los Angeles Lakers t-shirt, had a peculiar poster in his hands, which read: "NO KINGS, ONLY QUEER"

A picture of the Materialists actor with his poster was posted on X by @PopCrave and has since been going viral, with one netizen commenting:

Nothing says “power to the people” like a celebrity photo op wrapped in expensive activism. pic.twitter.com/ziqgTBo6Lt — DI❍B (@diobiyanu) October 20, 2025

Some social media users claimed that Pedro's attendance of the protest was a sign that the actor was not being actively signed for movies.

"Bro's there hoping someone offers him a role mid-chant" - commented an X user.

"Attending protests now that the casting directors moved on" - wrote another.

"Guess he's method prepping for his next role as a concerned citizen" - added a third one.

Meanwhile, others appreciated the creativity behind the sign he was holding at the protest.

"The sign is absolutely brilliant! Pedro always knows exactly what to bring to the right protest. His dedication." - replied a fourth netizen.

"Out there protesting 'No Kings' cuz Netflix ghosted him." - wrote a fifth one.

"Pedro Pascal showing up at the 'No Kings' protest is Hollywood hypocrisy at its best millionaires playing revolution while lecturing everyone else about 'equality'. Nothing says 'power to the people' like a celebrity photo op wrapped in expensive activism." - commented a sixth user.

Besides Washington and Pascal, Murry Bartlett from The White Lotus also attended the LA protest, wearing a custom "No Kings" hat to it, USA Today reports.

Pedro Pascal is one of the frontrunners for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2025

tlou s2, the fantastic four, materialists... this year is pedro pascal year and this time he better be the sexiest man alive in 2025 of people magazine. pic.twitter.com/AovuRDqTHK — blenton 🎃 (@ethelispunk) March 25, 2025

While Pedro Pascal's appearance at LA's No Kings protest might have received mixed reactions, the Mandalorian actor has also made headlines for taking the lead for this year's PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive title. Per The Blast, the actor, who is currently riding a cultural momentum, has a 38% probability of winning the title with +163 in his favor.

Following him closely is Jeremy Allen White, whose Calvin Klein campaign earlier this year went viral online. The Iron Claw actor has +567 odds, with a 15% probability of him winning. Johnathan Bailey - the Bridgerton actor - is also coming in strong in the race, with +809 odds and 11% probability.

Other contenders for the title include Glenn Powell, Jason Kelce, Shawn Mendez, Harry Styles, Jacob Elordi, and Sterling K. Brown.

