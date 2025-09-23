The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer finds Pedro Pascal embarking on yet another Star Wars adventure in May 2026

Din Djarin and Grogu sit at a cantina table, still from The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer. Image via from YouTube/@Star Wars

The Mandalorian and Grogu return Din Djarin and Grogu to theaters on May 22, 2026, with Star Wars finally back on the big screen and Pedro Pascal fronting the mission. The first trailer confirms a New Republic assignment for the duo after the fall of the Empire, pushing The Mandalorian and Grogu from small-screen questing into a sanctioned operation with higher stakes.

The teaser plays things close: fast cuts of speeders through desert arches, an AT-AT going down in a snowy set-piece, a Hutt-world detour that hints at a gladiator pit, and Grogu fiddling with Anzellans’ tools between bursts of danger. It’s light on spoken words by design, leaning on music and images to do the work, while still signaling the film’s place in the timeline and its theatrical scale.

IMAX framing and a bigger canvas aim to make The Mandalorian and Grogu feel like a true event, with Jon Favreau directing and producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni. The Mandalorian and Grogu keep the bond intact, turn the scope up, and set the stage for a straightforward adventure built for cinemas.

The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer explained: How the May 2026 movie sets up another Star Wars adventure

The trailer opens on wide outer-rim vistas and a quiet New Republic brief that aligns with the official logline:

“The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.”

From there, The Mandalorian and Grogu cut to a speeder thread through rock arches before hard-cutting to marching AT-ATs and a toppling walker, placing the duo’s mission inside a chaotic post-war map. In quick succession, we see Grogu with the Anzellans, peering through a tiny telescope while “helping” with repairs, then a sit-down where Sigourney Weaver’s character coolly sizes up Din and Grogu, visuals several outlets note as the teaser’s character moments.

The middle stretch hints at Hutt-space: signage and silhouettes frame a Dejarik-style arena and a looming Hutt presence that connects to Jeremy Allen White’s Rotta reveal. As per the official StarWars.com report dated September 22, 2025, the trailer copy stated,

“If you’re searching for new adventure…This is the Way!”

It's a card that functions as the teaser’s tonal promise. A final montage flashes a brand-new Razor Crest variant, blaster exchanges, Grogu splattering a creature mid-lunge, and the end card with the date, locking The Mandalorian and Grogu to May 22, 2026.

Where it fits in the timeline, and what the beats imply about the plot and stakes

The story sits after Return of the Jedi, with the New Republic trying to safeguard the gains of the Rebellion while Imperial warlords linger. That frame matters because The Mandalorian and Grogu now move Din and Grogu from personal quests to a formal assignment. As per the People report dated September 22, 2025, the official synopsis read,

"The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy."

It further reads:

"As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal, 50) and his young apprentice Grogu."

Within that, the trailer’s AT-AT collapse, the Hutt-world pit, and a brief Weaver meeting suggest a path that crosses New Republic realpolitik with underworld leverage. The poster and frames also flag connective tissue: Zeb Orrelios returns in key art, the Anzellans recur, and a hulking Hutt silhouette anchors the arena tease, elements called out by the official site’s recap.

Release date, cast, and production of The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu are in theatres on May 22, 2026, filmed for IMAX exhibition. Favreau directs and produces with Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin, with Grogu front and center. The trailer and stills showcase Sigourney Weaver (seen in press materials as Colonel Ward) and confirm Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt, son of Jabba. Jonny Coyne appears as an Imperial warlord.

The teaser’s imagery: Razor Crest upgrade, speeders, Dejarik creatures made literal, Anzellans tinkering, and a Hutt-space arena, maps a mission movie that scales The Mandalorian and Grogu for cinemas while staying grounded in the pair’s guardian-and-apprentice core. It also marks the first Star Wars theatrical release since The Rise of Skywalker (2019), positioning The Mandalorian and Grogu as the franchise’s return to theaters before the announced Star Wars: Starfighter in 2027.

Stay tuned for more updates.