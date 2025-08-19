Bella Ramsey teases a heist movie with Pedro Pascal and addresses superhero potential ahead of Emmy night

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal attend "The Last of Us: Cast and Creators on season 2" panel during SXSW at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Bella Ramsey used HBO’s Emmy nominees event to give viewers two crisp updates: a playful pitch for a bank-robbery heist with Pedro Pascal and a straight-faced answer to superhero chatter, while also resetting expectations on The Last of Us Season 3.

As per a red-carpet exchange with Variety, Bella Ramsey floated the caper idea and confirmed there are no scripts yet for season 3, keeping audiences focused on the awards night and the show’s current standing.

Bella Ramsey is back in the Lead Actress race for a second year, and the superhero question followed naturally because Pascal is currently fronting Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps as Reed Richards.

With Season 2 having already depicted Joel’s death, viewers are now watching how the franchise evolves beyond the Joel-Ellie axis and which new on-screen pairings draw fan attention. The carpet soundbites, the MCU context and the series’ Season 2 endgame set the table for Emmy Sunday.

“Let’s rob a bank”: Bella Ramsey outlines the post The Last of Us reunion pitch with Pedro Pascal

At the HBO Emmy nominees event in Hollywood, Bella Ramsey described the tone of a potential on-screen reunion with Pascal. As per the Variety Australia report dated August 19, 2025, Ramsey said,

“I think maybe like a heist movie where we’re robbing a bank together”

They also explained how frequently they stay in touch, even when work keeps them apart. Ramsey also remarked,

“Most of our texts consist of, ‘Where in the world are you? I’m here, are you there? Oh, we just missed each other.’”

Those lines map a lighter register than The Last of Us, giving audiences a clear mental image of the duo as partners rather than protector and ward.

Superhero talk: “I could be Spider-Man”, and why the question followed Pascal

Bella Ramsey was asked about capes because Pedro Pascal is currently Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. As per the Variety Australia report dated, Ramsey stated,

“I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job though. So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me.”

They added they had only recently watched Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man and called it “incredible.”

For audiences connecting dots between The Last of Us and the MCU, Pascal’s casting explains why the question landed with Bella Ramsey on the carpet.

Emmy night stakes for The Last of Us and what’s known about Season 3

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, with Nate Bargatze hosting.

Bella Ramsey returns as a Lead Actress nominee, and Pedro Pascal is nominated for Lead Actor. The series is in the Drama Series lineup.

Variety Australia notes that The Last of Us enters the ceremony with 17 nominations. Regarding what’s next, Bella Ramsey told Variety Australia there are no scripts yet and no start date for Season 3, which keeps viewers in a holding pattern post-finale.

For season context, Rotten Tomatoes lists Episode 7, Convergence, as the May 25, 2025, finale, framing awards buzz around a completed season.

From Lyanna to Ellie: Why Ramsey’s screen persona makes a heist pairing plausible

Before The Last of Us, Ramsey broke out as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, then led The Worst Witch, voiced the title role in Hilda and headlined Catherine Called Birdy, which brought a Critics’ Choice young performer nomination.

The through-line for viewers is a performer comfortable anchoring stories with resolve and timing, the same building blocks a heist setup would need alongside Pascal.

On screen, The Last of Us built trust and friction into the Joel-Ellie rhythm. In a heist frame, that can translate into partners-in-crime timing for Bella Ramsey and Pascal.

Their public rapport has been visible throughout Season 2 promotion, including an SXSW stop that kept the show directly in front of fans ahead of finale airings.

