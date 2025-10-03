“I would like to apologize to all the victims of domestic violence”: Diddy issues heartfelt apology during sentencing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs after being presented with the key to the city by New York Mayor Eric Adams in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

On Friday, October 3, 2025, Sean Diddy Combs issued an apology via a letter to some of the witnesses in his sex trafficking and racketeering trial. As the Bad Boy label boss awaited sentencing, he described his actions, some of which were caught on camera, as “disgusting” and “shameful.”



He apologized for his actions and stated that they were a burden he would carry. He directly addressed Cassie Ventura and Jane Doe, who accused him of physical, sexual and emotional abuse in their testimonies during his trial, saying:



“I would like to apologize to Cassie Ventura & her family. I apologize to Jane for bringing you into my mess. I would like to apologize to all the victims of domestic violence. I know that the disgusting video triggered people. I was sick. Sick from the drugs. I needed help. But I didn't get the help. I knew better.”



“My downfall was rooted in my selfishness,” Diddy said in his letter to Judge Subramanian



In an apology letter dated October 2, 2025, a day before his sentencing, the All About the Benjamins hitmaker expressed that his selfishness was the cause of his downfall:

"Over the past thirteen months, I have had to look in the mirror like never before. My pain became my teacher. My sadness was my motivator. I have to admit, my downfall was rooted in my selfishness."

He asked for mercy, stating that he had been “humbled” and was “broken to the core.”

He wrote about the living conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been for over a year, and added that a new version of himself was born from the hardships in jail.





“The old me died in jail, and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you—I choose to live.”



The rapper revealed that he had been working on himself by reading books, writing, working out and attending therapy to ensure that he never made the same mistakes.

He talked about the free mentorship program he organized for his fellow inmates titled Free Game, where he taught about business, his mistakes and failures.



He concluded his letter by pleading with the court to give him another chance to continue to be beneficial to his family and community, adding that he will never commit a crime again.



Sean Diddy Combs was sentenced to 50 months imprisonment on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and was reportedly fined $500,000.