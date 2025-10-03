What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 3, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On Friday, October 3, 2025, General Hospital delivers tense confrontations, emotional family moments, and surprising connections across Port Charles. Alexis faces a terrifying ordeal when Ric corners her with Helena’s dagger, forcing Ava to step in and save her.

At the hospital, Britt tries to delay James’ reunion with Nathan, but the boy sneaks into his father’s room, leaving Spinelli conflicted and Britt unsettled about what this return really means.

Sonny meets Monica’s estranged sister, Ronnie, and the two share an honest exchange about family, Michael, and Tracy’s influence.

Meanwhile, Tracy pushes Michael to face the fallout of Drew’s shooting, yet vows to protect him from prison for Monica’s sake. Carly answers Anna’s probing questions about Michael, heightening the Quartermaine drama.

The day ends with Ric back in captivity, Nathan bonding with James, and Ronnie preparing to attend Monica’s will reading, setting up new complications.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on October 3, 2025

At Alexis’ home, she talks on the phone with her assistant, Suzanne, about the schedule for tomorrow, including Monica’s will reading.

While she lounges on the couch, Ric emerges from the shadows and presses Helena’s dagger to her throat. Alexis tells him he has already won and asks what he wants.

Ric orders her to call the police and confess, but she reminds him that doing so would implicate him as well.

Ric pushes her toward the fireplace, and Alexis warns him that Molly won’t forgive him if he kills her mother. He insists she call Liz on speakerphone.

At the hospital, Nathan reads an article about his supposed death years ago. In the hall, Britt stops her mother from taking James in to see Nathan and sends the boy for a soda.

Britt urges everyone to wait before reuniting James with his father and suggests consulting a therapist.

While the adults debate, James sneaks into Nathan’s room with sodas and introduces himself. Nathan happily greets him, and they begin bonding.

The adults discover James inside with Nathan, leaving Britt unsettled.

Felicia notices Spinelli is upset and follows him out. Spinelli admits he feels jealous and regrets bringing James. Felicia reassures him, but he remains uneasy. Britt continues to watch Nathan and James with concern.

Elsewhere, Sonny studies Monica’s photo on the memorial wall when Ronnie approaches and introduces herself as Monica’s sister. She explains their estrangement, and Sonny tells her not to let Tracy intimidate her.

Ronnie thanks him and says Monica always spoke fondly of Michael and his children. Later, Sonny takes her to Bobbie’s for a meal, and she opens up about her regrets over reconciling with Monica too late.

Liz gives Molly legal papers and asks if she’s heard from her father. Molly hasn’t and assumes he is on a digital retreat. Just then, Alexis calls Liz, who hears a scream before the call ends.

A follow-up text from Alexis claims it was accidental, but Liz insists she heard Ric’s voice.

Back at Alexis’ house, Ava arrives, throws liquid in Ric’s face, and knocks him out with a breadboard. Together, she and Alexis drag him back to the basement, tie him to a gurney, and handcuff him.

When Ric wakes, he screams in protest, but they force him to take his medication before gagging him again.

Meanwhile, in the crypt, Tracy confronts Michael about Drew’s shooting. He denies involvement, but Tracy presses him about his alibi. Though suspicious, she promises to protect him for Monica’s sake.

At Anna’s office, Carly answers questions about Michael and Drew. Anna insists Michael is a suspect, but Carly defends him. Later, Anna tells Molly that both Michael and Carly are now at the top of the suspect list.

The episode ends with Nathan cherishing time with James, Spinelli voicing his jealousy, Britt remaining uneasy, and Ronnie receiving a call confirming her presence at Monica’s will-reading.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.