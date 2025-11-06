When will Materialists be available on streaming platforms? Details analyzed

Materialists is rolling onto the big streamers with region-specific windows after its theatrical and digital runs. Materialists stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, and is written and directed by Celine Song. The film opened in U.S. theatres on June 13, 2025, under A24.

The international rollout was handled by Sony, with Stage 6 involved across various territories. Below is a comprehensive platform guide with plan prices, where relevant, followed by a cast map and a concise production timeline. This way, readers searching for “when will Materialists be available on streaming platforms” can find everything in one place.

Where to watch Materialists (streaming and price guide)

United States

Materialists begins streaming on Max on Friday, November 7, 2025. An HBO linear premiere is scheduled for Saturday, November 8. Max monthly plans are listed at $10.99 for Basic with ads, $18.49 for Standard ad-free and $22.99 for Premium.

India

In India, Materialists is now streaming on Netflix as a library title after a brief paid-rental window on the Prime Video Store. Multiple outlets pegged the Netflix India debut to mid-September 2025. Netflix plans commonly listed in India are ₹149 (Mobile), ₹199 (Basic), ₹499 (Standard) and ₹649 (Premium). Prime Video Store previously showed Materialists available to rent for ₹119.

Australia

Materialists is included in Prime Video’s November slate in Australia, with local guides listing a November 10 streaming date.

PVOD and TVOD

For viewers who prefer to rent or own, Materialists went digital in July across major storefronts. Decider reported a July 22, 2025, digital purchase date in the U.S., with a launch price of around $24.99 on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home. India’s Prime Video Store displayed a ₹119 rental price point. Store pricing varies by territory and retailer.

Cast and characters of Materialists

Leads: Dakota Johnson plays Lucy, a New York matchmaker. Chris Evans plays John, Lucy’s actor ex. Pedro Pascal plays Harry, a wealthy suitor who complicates Lucy’s plans. Key supporting players include Zoë Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, Eddie Cahill and Joseph Lee.

Context from the filmmaker helps anchor these roles within the movie’s contemporary dating world. As per the People report dated June 14, 2025, director Celine Song said,

“I’m obsessed with Nora Ephron.”

She also stated,

“It’s them being very professional women who are wondering if they’re capable of love, if it’s possible for them to feel love or be loved, or if they’re worthy of it. ... They're the predecessors for Lucy.”

Behind the scenes and release timeline of Materialists

Writer and director Celine Song follows Past Lives with Materialists. Producers include Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler for Killer Films and David Hinojosa for 2AM. A24 distributed the film domestically, while Sony handled the international rights. Cinematography is by Shabier Kirchner. The score is by Daniel Pemberton. Song has been direct about the creative choices that shape Materialists. As per the Spotify Newsroom post dated June 10, 2025, Celine Song remarked,

“Sound is the most powerful storytelling tool, arguably even more than image—my director of photography, Shabier Kirchner, believes this, too.”

The emphasis on sound design complements Kirchner’s grounded New York visuals. She has also discussed how closely she and Kirchner worked on the film’s look. As per The Film Stage interview dated June 17, 2025, Celine Song stated,

“Shabier and I are soulmates. We made Past Lives together.”

In the same interview, Song remarked,

"This movie is even more personal for me than Past Lives was because it’s about things that trouble me on a daily basis.”

These comments highlight a process that seamlessly integrates intimate character work with precise visual planning. For context on performance, Materialists crossed the $100 million worldwide box office benchmark before debuting on subscription platforms, according to trade reports. That commercial base sets up the film’s SVOD run on Max in the U.S., Netflix in India, and Prime Video in Australia through November.

