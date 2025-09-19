Why was Gina Carano fired from ABC? Pedro Pascal called out over not supporting co-star as he speaks out against Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Gina Carano attends FAN EXPO Canada 2024 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre on August 24, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

The entertainment industry is once again divided over the uproar surrounding Gina Carano’s sudden firing from The Mandalorian and Pedro Pascal’s public support of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Critics want to know why Pascal did not show Carano public support during her public fallout on social media.

Carano was fired by Lucasfilm and UTA in February 2021 after posting on Instagram that the experience of being a contemporary Republican in the US was akin to being Jewish during the Holocaust. The statement was quickly criticized online, with the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trending within hours.

Lucasfilm responded with a stern statement that characterized her comments as “abhorrent and unacceptable,” confirming she was no longer employed by the studio and involved in any future Star Wars projects.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, sources at the time said executives had been considering her status for months, after the talk-show host made previous controversial posts that mocked wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged there was voter fraud during the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Carano, who played fan-favorite Cara Dune, would later sue for wrongful termination and discrimination. Male co-stars, she said, had made politically charged comments without suffering similar repercussions.

Financed by Elon Musk, the former wrestling champ reached a settlement with Disney and Lucasfilm in August 2025. She characterized the resolution as “the best for all parties involved,” and Lucasfilm commended her professionalism, adding that it was open to possible work together in the future.

Pedro Pascal’s support for Jimmy Kimmel as fans call out double standards

The controversy reignited this week after Gina Carano’s former costar Pedro Pascal defended Jimmy Kimmel amid his suspension by ABC.

The network yanked the late-night entry Jimmy Kimmel Live! from TV less than 24 hours after Kimmel sparked controversy with comments about the passing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, drawing attention from political leaders and federal regulators.

Pascal took to Instagram, sharing an image of himself from his March 2025 appearance on the series. Dressed in a black T-shirt bearing the words “Adult Content.”

"Standing with you @jimmykimmellive Defend #FreeSpeech Defend #DEMOCRACY," he captioned the post.

But Pascal’s spirited defense of Kimmel has resurfaced questions around Gina Carano’s termination. Some fans note that his silence as she experienced controversy in contrast to him being openly defensive of Kimmel raises concerns about consistency when supporting colleagues who are affected by backlash.

The similarities of these two controversies represents the culture war that exists in Hollywood, where free speech and political differences and corporate responsibility continue to collide.