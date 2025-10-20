Who is Taneth Gimenez? All about Jesús Montero’s ex-wife as tributes pour in for former baseball star killed in accident

Jesus Montero #63 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run (Image via Getty)

Jesús Montero's ex-wife, Taneth Gimenez, delivered a tribute to him as he recently passed away at the age of 35 on Sunday, October 19, two weeks after he was involved in a motorcycle accident.

Taneth took to her Instagram Story to pay tribute to the former Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees player by posting a series of pictures of Montero with their kids. The couple shared two children, Loren and Jesús.

"R.I.P. Jesús Montero. I’ll keep the good memories tattooed on my soul," she wrote.

Teneth, who reportedly met Montero during a trip to the beaches of Morrocoy in Venezuela, is a model and fitness instructor. Their children, Loren Alejandra Montero and Jesús Alejandro Montero, were reportedly born in 2014 and 2015.

With over four million Instagram followers, Taneth shares fitness content with her followers and has collaborated with several brands, including Better Bodies, MTS Mulatos, and Fitness Plaza, per Famous Birthdays.

More about Jesús Montero's passing.

We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of former Major League player Jesús Montero.



As a Minor League prospect, Montero appeared in the All-Star Futures game twice before debuting for the New York Yankees in September 2011. He posted a .996 OPS with 4 home runs… pic.twitter.com/AO6Yrxb5mo — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2025

During the accident, which reportedly occurred in Venezuela on October 4, Jesús Montero's motorcycle collided with a pickup truck, which left him with a punctured lung, six broken ribs, multiple fractures to his extremities, femur, tibia, and fibula, as well as hip and knee injuries, per El Nacional.

Montero was immediately taken to Dr. Enrique Tejera Hospital in Carabobo state, where he suffered cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated, per the outlet.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe created by his close ones also reiterated that he was in a "critical condition, with multiple fractures in his leg, several broken ribs, and severe lung and organ injuries."

He was put in an induced coma "to help with oxygenation and stabilization" and was undergoing Dialysis to assist his kidneys.

"Jesús is not only a great athlete but also a kind, generous, and big-hearted man. Those who know him understand his strength and fighting spirit — but today, he needs our help to keep fighting off the field," they added.

Then, in an October 16 update, the former MLB star's family wrote that he remained "in the ICU, under critical condition. He continues on dialysis, as his kidneys have not yet responded. He recently underwent surgery to stabilize his leg, which was successful, but he still needs to undergo chest surgery, which is complex but necessary for his recovery."

"We know the road ahead is long, but we trust in his strength and in all the love and support you’ve shown. That is why we continue to ask for your prayers and financial support through this campaign, which has been essential to continue his treatment. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being with us — for your kind words, your time, your prayers, and your generosity. Each gesture of support gives us strength to keep going by Jesús’ side," they added.

Meanwhile, the Yankees paid tribute to Montero in an X post, shared on October 19, writing:

"The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jesús Montero. We send our sincerest condolences to his family & loved ones."

The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jesús Montero. We send our sincerest condolences to his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/jlfUpPmgMt — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 19, 2025

