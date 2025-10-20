Who joined Khloe Kardashian's pre-Halloween bash? All to know about the annual pumpkin decorating party at her Hidden Hills home

Khloe Kardashian Hosts Annual Pumpkin Decorating Bash at Hidden Hills Home (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Khloe hosted an annual pre-Halloween bash this past fall. She invited the family and a few friends, and the event took place at her Hidden Hills home. It was a night of fun and laughter. Also, on October 18, the star shared some party photos on her Instagram. Each year, the family throws a Halloween party. Also, they share the experience by posting party pictures on social media.

The Instagram posts reveal Khloe casually taking pictures with kids and friends. From the photos, it is evident that the guests are enjoying the party hosted by the 41-year-old star.

“It’s so, so cute,” Khloe said in a Instagram video posted on October 18, “and the kids love doing this. I love holidays.”

"We love a holiday," wrote Khloe Kardashian on Instagram, expressing her joy and happiness.

Kids were doing many different activities. They were playing with pumpkins, slime, making phone cases and picture frames, and making jewelry boxes. Visitors enjoyed taking photos from the day using Polaroid cameras. The house was decorated with items that brought the Halloween spirit alive.

Last year, Kim Kardashian celebrated Halloween with a unique costume. She was covered in paint, giving an appearance of Albino Alligator.

Khloe Kardashian’s family, friends, and celebrity guests light up her annual Halloween bash

Various family members attended the event, including children True and Tatum Thompson, and their father Tristan Thompson. Kim Kardashian's kids, Chicago and Psalm West, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, also attended the party.

Kris Jenner, Khloe's mother, came to the party with friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq. Singer Meghan Trainor was dressed up in a Halloween costume like most of the other guests.

On October 18, Kourtney Kardashian posted pictures on Instagram. She was dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein. She seems to be enjoying the party the most. She captioned it "trick or treat" and also shared photos of Halloween books and decorations.

Other stars have been welcoming the Halloween season, too. Janelle Monáe, Olivia Rodrigo, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sydney Sweeney, Kevin Connelly, Billie Eilish, Nick Cannon, Monroe Cannon, and Moroccan Cannon have started celebrating Halloween with fun.

Khloe Kardashian's pre-Halloween party took the Halloween celebration to another level, giving ideas for new trends and costumes.