Kim Kardashian reveals shocking brain aneurysm news — what does it mean for her health?

Kim Kardashian appears emotional during a conversation in The Kardashians season 7 teaser. Image via Hulu.

Kim Kardashian revealed a personal health scare on the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, saying a routine scan detected a “little” brain aneurysm.

The disclosure was featured in a teaser during the season 7 premiere, and further medical specifics were not shared on-air.

About one in fifty people in the United States lives with an unruptured aneurysm. A brain aneurysm is a small bulge in an artery in the brain. According to the Mayo Clinic, most small aneurysms remain unruptured and are discovered by chance on scans. If one bursts, it is a medical emergency. Routine imaging catches many of them for that very reason.

What exactly did Kim Kardashian reveal, and where was it said?

The Kim Kardashian brain aneurysm disclosure appears in a teaser aired within the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu, with the footage showing Kim entering an MRI scanner and later briefing her family. In the teaser, Kim Kardashian tells her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian,

“There was a little aneurysm.”

She added that doctors said it was “just stress.” In the teaser, she also got emotional, stating,

"Last night I was like, ‘Why the f---- is this happening?’"

The clip also includes Kim Kardashian’s phone call to Kris Jenner. She said,

“This week has been the hardest week of my life.”

Beyond the headline moment, the episode situates the Kim Kardashian brain aneurysm reveal within a broader arc, including co-parenting dynamics and a demanding filming slate. Kim said,

“I’m happy it’s over. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.”

For the season’s production context, outlets note the October 23, 2025, premiere date, with a weekly rollout. The returning ensemble includes Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, with appearances from Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner. The trailer tone was set early. Kim Kardashian said,

“Don’t we want to see the craziness?”

A line that previews the season’s mix of personal stakes and public-facing work, including her All’s Fair (a Hulu legal drama) and other commitments.

What is a brain aneurysm, and what does this broadly mean for her health?

A brain aneurysm is a small bulge in the wall of a brain artery. Most small, unruptured aneurysms are discovered by chance and never rupture. That’s consistent with major references, such as the Mayo Clinic. Population-level figures from the Brain Aneurysm Foundation estimate roughly one in 50 people in the U.S. live with an unruptured aneurysm, with about 30,000 ruptures annually, a small subset of the total.

In public reporting to date, no size or location has been disclosed for the Kim Kardashian brain aneurysm, so specific risk or timelines aren’t known. Outlets have simply noted the on-show reveal and lack of added medical detail.

In general terms, the next steps in real-world cases can include routine follow-up imaging and lifestyle risk-reduction guidance; however, not all cases require procedures, details that depend on clinical factors, which media reports haven’t provided here.

