Jesús Montero GoFundMe raises over $5000 as former Yankees star dies weeks after accident

Ex-Major League Baseball player Jesús Montero (Image via getty)

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign set up to assist ex-Major League Baseball player Jesús Montero raised upwards of $5,000 following his tragic death on October 19, 2025.

The catcher from Venezuela who played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners passed away two weeks after a serious motorcycle crash, in Valencia, Venezuela, his hometown.

The GoFundMe page started by Michele Camacho with the assistance of Montero's family, was created shortly after the accident to help with increasing medical bills.

The campaign explained his condition and the challenges that her family was facing for his never-ending surgeries and health care. In a heartfelt update shared before his death, Montero's family thanked everyone in advance for their prayers and donations and noted he was still fighting for his life though was still in critical condition.

"Jesús remains in the ICU, under critical condition. He recently underwent surgery to stabilize his leg, which was successful, but he still needs to undergo a chest surgery, which is complex but necessary for his recovery. We know the road ahead is long, but we trust in his strength and in all the love and support you’ve shown," the campaign read.

More about the accident which impacted Jesús Montero's life as tributes pour in

Reports state that Jesús Montero had his accident early on the morning of October 4 when a van ran into his motorcycle. The 35-year-old was taken to Ciudad Hospitalario Dr. Enrique Tejera, where he was placed in intensive care.

He had sustained serious injuries to his legs, several fractured ribs, and internal injuries that were critical, including injuries to his lungs and kidneys. The athlete was placed in an induced coma as part of his recovery, and in the days before he died, he had begun dialysis.

After the announcement of his death, tributes began to emerge from the world of baseball. The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) confirmed the news of his death through a statement on social media.

"Today, Venezuelan baseball is in mourning. Jesus Montero, a former Yankees prospect with five years of MLB experience and six seasons in the LVBP, has passed away in Valencia," LVBP wrote on Instagram.

Even the New York Yankees released a statement mourning the loss of their former player.

"The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jesús Montero. We send our sincerest condolences to his family & loved ones," they wrote on X.

Local accounts suggest that the driver who crashed was believed to be intoxicated. Montero is survived by two children, Loren Alejandra and Jesús Alejandro, whom he had with Venezuelan model Taneth Gimenez.

As people continue to post their condolences, the GoFundMe page still remains active and will continue to be a reflection of the desire to help Jesús Montero’s family, and also a testament to the significant impact he had both on and off the field.