Who is Suzanne Malveaux? All about Karine Jean-Pierre's ex as Biden's former WH press secretary reveals why she could no longer be a Democrat

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Suzanne Malveaux speaks onstage during the International Women's Media Foundation Celebrates 2024 Anja Niedringhaus Courage In Photojournalism Awards at Bronx Documentary Center on April 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bonnie Biess/Getty Images for International Women's Media Foundation)

American journalist Suzanne Malveaux's former partner, Karine Jean-Pierre, revealed that she could no longer be a Democrat. Karine, who has been Biden's former WH press secretary, cited that the party had given a "horrible" treatment to former President Joe Biden. She has talked about the same in her new memoir, Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines.

As Karine seemingly decided to distance herself from the Democratic Party, it brought focus on her personal life as well. Suzanne Malveaux and Karine Jean-Pierre had been in a relationship for over ten years before they broke up in late 2023. In a September interview with Vogue, Karine also revealed that they had shared custody of their adopted daughter, Soleil.

Suzanne has worked with CNN for about two decades, along with also holding the position of the network’s national correspondent. According to the International Women's Media Foundation, Suzanne Malveaux covered the White House for over ten years. She had interviewed several presidents as well as the first ladies.

Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism has further recognized Suzanne for covering "One of the top 50 stories of the Century." For the unversed, she covered Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign. Black Enterprise has reportedly recognized her as "One of America's Most Powerful Players Under 40."

The journalist received her bachelor's degree from Harvard University and then attended Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism to complete a master's degree in journalism.

Exploring the relationship between Karine Jean-Pierre and her former partner Suzanne Malveaux

According to The Independent, Karine Jean-Pierre and Suzanne Malveaux first came across each other in 2012 during the Democratic National Convention. At the time, Suzanne was a CNN correspondent and was covering the event, while Karine was working for Obama's re-election campaign.

The two reportedly remained in touch but did not start dating until November of the same year. They went through a long-distance relationship in the beginning since Suzanne was in Atlanta, while Karine was based in New York. Karine had previously written,

"Suzanne is a beautiful woman with striking cheekbones and a dazzling smile. Suzanne is warm, brilliant, grounded, funny - and supportive of me."

In May 2014, the former couple adopted their daughter Soleil. Vogue reports suggested that Suzanne was the one who initiated the adoption process of their baby girl. It was then reported that adopting a baby was a "thousand percent" not on Karine's to-do list. According to her, she had adopted the child a few years after she was born.

Karine had previously stated that being a public figure, she had constant worries surrounding her daughter. She said,

"People who love me are concerned. But I do not walk around fearful for my life or my security. That is not something I worry about. I worry more for my daughter."

In her new memoir, Karine Jean-Pierre recalled the phone call in which ex-President Joe Biden told the White House that he was stepping down from the presidential race. According to her, Biden "was treated poorly by members of his own party."

She further revealed that she had never imagined that Joe Biden would drop out. Karine then claimed that she believed that he was betrayed. As far as her new memoir goes, it will be published on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.