Reese's and Oreo Have Teamed Up for a Limited-Edition Treat You'll Want ASAP

Brand collaborations now dominate the snack arena with big‑name labels scrambling to drop the must‑have treat. This year Reese's and Oreo, each a household staple, joined forces to launch an Oreo‑flavored cookie and an Oreo‑infused peanut butter cup.

Fans latched onto the partnership instantly prompting Dairy Queen to launch a limited‑edition Oreo × Reeses Blizzard for October. Now the pair is amping up the indulgence teaming with Nothing Bundt Cakes to debut a Bundt cake swirled with Oreo and Reeses flavors.

Nothing Bundt Cakes unwraps a Halloween treat with its new Triple Threat Bundt, blending Reese's, Oreo, and Cookies and Cream into one decadent dessert

This Halloween, Nothing Bundt Cakes is turning the season into a candy‑fueled spectacle with the debut of its Triple Threat Bundt, a cake that's already setting the chatter alight, among its devotees. Building on its reputation, for flavor mash‑ups the bakery goes a step further fusing the notes of Reese's and Oreo into a single decadently indulgent bite.

Think of this flavor as a riff on the Cookies and Cream Bundt, where chopped Reese's peanut butter cups and a silky drizzle of Reese's peanut butter sauce mingle, for a near‑perfect trio of chocolate, peanut butter, and cookie bliss. Every-sized cake gets swathed in Nothing Bundt Cakes' trademark cream‑cheese frosting, then crowned with a shower of Oreo crumbs and a generous sprinkling of Reese's pieces that push the sweetness over the top.

Mark October 20 as the day the Triple Threat Bundt makes its debut, staying available through November 9. It pairs with the returning Pumpkin Spice Bundt, which will continue to grace menus until December 7, both nestled within the bakery's short‑lived Pop‑Up Flavor lineup, according to Allrecipes. The candy‑inspired mash‑up, timed right for the season, positions this newcomer to become one of fall's buzzed‑about desserts.

