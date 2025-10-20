Who is Josh Connor? Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner marries in Santa Barbara

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Christine Baumgartner, the former spouse of actor Kevin Costner, wed financier Josh Connor in Santa Barbara, California at Santa Ynez Ranch on October 18, 2025. The sunset wedding ceremony was intimate in nature and was attended by approximately 100 family and close friends, which included their six children in an event on a private vineyard close to Baumgartner’s childhood home.

Baumgartner wore a custom Mira Zwillinger gown with hand embroidered flowers, later changing to a Lihi Hod satin dress with a side slit for the reception. Connor wore a tailored black tuxedo. The two-day event began with a Friday welcome gathering emphasizing family connection. A guest shared with PEOPLE-

“The setting was gorgeous but what made it special was the intimacy of it all. This wasn’t a big production. It was authentic, heartfelt and so very them. Everyone there felt like they were witnessing something really precious.”

Josh Connor, a Montecito-based financier founded Connor Capital SB in 2016, focusing on transportation and infrastructure investments. With over 25 years in finance, he held key roles at Barclays as managing director and co-head of industrial banking, Morgan Stanley (1995–2010), co-heading global transportation and Oaktree Capital (2013–2015). A Williams College economics graduate, he serves on boards for Frontier Airlines, Copa Holdings, Watco Companies, and U.S. Rail & Logistics. Divorced from Patricia in January 2023, he has three children- Lily, Abigail and John.

Connor met Baumgartner around 2022 as Montecito neighbors, their kids attending similar schools. Their friendship deepened post divorce during a July 2023 Hawaii trip. By January 2024, they confirmed their romance. They got engaged this year on January 26.

They are both family oriented and did not have any issues with privacy as they blended their six children in Montecito. Their relationship began as a platonic friendship but developed into romance after Baumgartner filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Costner, in early 2023. A relative shared-

“The joy and laughter were infectious, from the welcome celebration Friday night to the last dance Saturday evening. Christine and Josh were glowing. And there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd during the ceremony.”

Christine Baumgartner’s new journey with Josh Connor

Josh Connor and Christine Baumgartner got engaged on a romantic beach of Santa Barbara earlier this year in January.

A source told Daily Mail:

“It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee”

Christine Baumgartner attended California State University and got interested in fashion and modelling which she did for a short time. In 2004, Christine launched Cat Bag Couture, re-branded as Christine Baumgartner Costner (CBC) for her handbag designs.She met Kevin Costner in 1998 during Tin Cup filming. They married on September 25, 2004, and had three children: Cayden, Hayes and Grace.

Costner is an Oscar-winning actor and director with, known for Dances with Wolves and Yellowstone. He has three children from his marriage to Cindy Silva: Annie, Lily and Joe. His schedule for Yellowstone, starting in 2018, put a strain on his marriage with Baumgartner, who felt that his time away from home caused her to have to manage the family alone.

A close friend of the couple shared with Daily Mail:

“For the couple, the most exciting part is simply building an authentic, joy-filled life together. They are embracing the peace of this new beginning- focusing on the everyday moments that matter most.”

On May 1 2023, she initiated a divorce that led to legal battles over child custody and child support which, in turn, was settled for 63000 dollar per month and a prenup payout of $1 million. The divorce was finalized on February 16, 2024.

Post divorce Baumgartner focused on the OmniPeace Foundation, funding music education for underserved kids.

