Kim Zolciak spotted leaving new boyfriend Kyle Mowitz's home after overnight stay amid legal drama

Kim Zolciak spotted leaving new boyfriend Kyle Mowitz's home after overnight stay (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Reality TV personality Kim Zolciak left the Atlanta residence of her new partner, businessman Kyle Mowitz, on Saturday morning after staying overnight. This sighting happens as Zolciak, 47, continues to deal with her ongoing split from ex-NFL player Kroy Biermann, 40.

Kim Zolciak seen with boyfriend Kyle Mowitz after getting dragged into his $100M divorce https://t.co/fG5ppdr31Q pic.twitter.com/ECLqnpCVYS — Page Six (@PageSix) October 20, 2025

Photographers captured Zolciak walking to her vehicle with Mowitz. She wore a black crop top and matching sweatpants. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star finished her outfit with gray UGG slippers and carried a pink Bogg Bag. Mowitz had no shoes on and wore a gray T-shirt, navy shorts, and a baseball cap as he helped her load her car.

TMZ sources report that Zolciak and Mowitz started their relationship in April and May 2024 and call it "super serious." The pair has been hanging out a lot and is said to be spending "a ton of time together."

Legal complications deepen as Kim Zolciak’s relationship with Kyle Mowitz intersects with his $100 million divorce battle

Zolciak's connection with Mowitz has also had an impact on his ongoing $100 million split from his estranged wife, Jillian Green. Reports say Zolciak got a summons to give a statement under oath and hand over records of all written exchanges with Mowitz.

The subpoena was delivered to her at her son’s Georgia high school on September 30. Attorneys for Zolciak later moved to dismiss the order, calling it “unreasonable” and “oppressive.”

Sources close to the situation claimed there was no overlap between the two relationships. They stressed that Zolciak and Mowitz started dating after both had filed to end their marriages. His estranged wife, Jillian Green, confirmed she didn't question when the new relationship began. She admitted she had kissed another man during a trip to Las Vegas in May 2024.

Legal papers showed that Green had been in touch with Biermann. He cautioned her that Zolciak would "drain money" from Mowitz. He said Zolciak had already used Mowitz's credit card to buy groceries. Biermann called Zolciak "a narcissist with a gambling problem who was never around for her children."

Green said she and Biermann met secretly to avoid drawing attention. She insisted their meetings weren't romantic.

Mowitz has a bachelor's degree in real estate and finance from Florida State University. He serves as the Co-Founder, Managing Partner, and CEO of Imperium Blue. His company profile states that he runs the company's structuring, acquisition, and financing operations, overseeing more than $4.5 billion in assets. In 2018, he and his brother Justin gave $100,000 to set up the Mowitz Family Endowment for Excellence in Real Estate at FSU.

Zolciak, who rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and later starred in Don’t Be Tardy, continues to live separately following her split from Biermann. The former couple, who wed in 2011, share six children and remain in a custody dispute as their divorce proceedings continue.