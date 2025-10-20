Who is Christine Baumgartner’s husband? Kevin Costner’s ex-wife marries friend Josh Connor

Kevin Costner (L) and Christine Baumgartner attend Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Kevin Costner's ex-spouse, Christine Baumgartner, has now married financier Josh Connor, a close acquaintance and past neighbor of the actor. They became husband and wife on October 18, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Santa Ynez Ranch in Santa Barbara, California in front of approximately 100 of their dearest family and friends.

Baumgartner’s new spouse, Josh Connor, 49, is a reputable financier and managing director at Oaktree Capital, which is where he co-manages the firm’s infrastructure investment strategy.

Connor graduated from Williams College with a degree in economics and has served on the boards of Frontier Airlines and Copa Holdings. Like Baumgartner, Connor is also divorced and has three children.

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner marries his former friend in ‘magical’ ceremony after nasty divorce https://t.co/cd6A6skvrg pic.twitter.com/SX6ZtKlRLx — New York Post (@nypost) October 20, 2025

Years prior, the two first connected via their common social circle. Connor had been a close friend and neighbor of the Costner family, and it is believed that the two transitioned from friends to being romantically involved after Baumgartner's split from the Yellowstone star in 2023.

Although rumors suggesting the two were close had circulated during the divorce, later sources stated that they did not begin a romantic relationship until after the divorce was final.

Baumgartner and Connor were first seen in public together in July 2023 on the island of Hawaii. They publicly confirmed their relationship in early 2024. The two became engaged during a private dinner in Santa Barbara on January 26, 2025.

More about Christine Baumgartner’s difficult divorce

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner called it quits after being together for 19 years in May 2023. They have 3 children together- Cayden, Hayes and Grace. Baumgartner and Costner went through a tense legal battle over child and spousal support.

Ultimately, in February 2024 the divorce was finalized with Baumgartner receiving $63,209 a month for child support as part of their prenuptial agreement.

Although the split was reportedly difficult, both have to this point put it behind them. Costner, 70, is rumored to be dating the singer Jewel, though both have denied any romantic connection. In several interviews, the actor called the divorce “painful but necessary” and conveyed that his priority was and is his children.

🚨 | Kevin Costner wins bitter child support divorce battle with wife Christine Baumgartner



More below 👇 pic.twitter.com/n37h1u9Tv3 — UNILAD (@UNILAD) September 2, 2023

Christine Baumgartner’s second marriage to Josh Connor, which guests noted as "intimate and heartfelt," was a new beginning for Baumgartner less than two years after the high profile divorce with Costner. "It felt magical -- truly," one guest told People.

Friends shared that Baumgartner and Connor's focus now is on "building an authentic, joyful life together" and celebrating the peace that comes with a new beginning.