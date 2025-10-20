What happened to Brandy Norwood? Singer explains after abruptly leaving stage mid performance

Singer Brandy attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland (Image via Getty)

Brandy Norwood has addressed why she walked off stage in the middle of her performance with Monica on October 18. For those unversed, the singers were performing during their The Boy Is Mine tour at the United Center in Chicago when Brandy left the stage mid-performance and did not return.

"Give me one second, y'all. I gotta get my ..." Brandy said while leaving the stage.

No explanation was given to the audience until Brandy addressed the incident on Instagram on October 19, revealing that she "experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance." She added that this was the result of "weeks of nonstop rehearsals."

"I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night's performance in Chicago," she wrote.

Brandy Norwood reflects on her effort to continue performing after the health scare.

Fans were left shocked last night in #Chicago when #Brandy abruptly walked off stage during the final segment of #TheBoyIsMine tour and never returned. Concert goers say it appeared she was experiencing sound issues before leaving.

Furthermore, in the Instagram post, Brandy Norwood shared that despite feeling unwell, she decided to return to the stage and "give it my all; however, "with having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production. I really appreciate everyone's best efforts."

Brandy further confirmed that she went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and has taken the "proper precautions to help moving forward."

"Your understanding, patience, and unwavering belief mean the world to me. I look forward to returning to the stage — stronger and more grateful than ever — alongside my girl, Monica, tonight in Indianapolis," she concluded the post.

Meanwhile, after Brandy's exit, Monica performed the rest of the songs herself, though the crowd never got to hear the duo's hit song The Boy Is Mine from the album Never Say Never (1998).

Monica and Brandy announced The Boy Is Mine tour earlier this year, a celebration of their Grammy-winning duet The Boy Is Mine.

Speaking about their duet, in a recent interview with Essence, Brandy said:

"I see it as so much bigger than just a hit record. At the time, it was two young women coming together, bringing our voices and our stories into one moment — and the world connected with it in a way we couldn’t have imagined. To see how that song connected with people all over the world — and still does — is such a blessing."

She continued speaking about it in a statement to the press in June, stating:

"'The Boy Is Mine' was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion; it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one."

The Boy Is Mine tour kicked off on October 16 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati and is set to conclude on December 14, featuring special guests including Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts.