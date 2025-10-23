Dancing with the Stars pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd name their Mirrorball winners for season 34

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd (Image via Instagram/@petamurgatroyd)

Former Dancing With the Stars pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd predict who is going to win the Mirrorball trophy in Season 34. Murgatroyd stated that Robert Irwin and Witney Carson might win season 34.

During the Dancers Against Cancer’s 2025 Gala of the Stars, Peta Murgatroyd further pointed out that Irwin might not be the most technical dancer, and while Whitney Leavitt is the best dancer of the season by far, and is phenomenal, she believes Robert Irwin is going to win.

The former pro, who has won the mirrorball trophy twice with Nyle DiMarco and NFL player Donald Driver, has admitted that Robert Irwin has “the all-rounder aspect of him” that makes him quite the threat to competitors.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Mak Chmerkovskiy talks about the potential winner of season 34

Dancing With the Stars alum who came out on top with Olympian Meryl Davis in season 18, is seemingly a bit unsure about who America will ultimately crown the winner.

In an interview with US Weekly, the dancing pro stated that it might be a battle between Robert and Witney, and he further predicted that Val Chmerkovskiy and Alix Earle are going to take it.

Mak pointed out that there is also a huge TikTok component.

“You got some fans over here and you have some fans over here. You have some core fans of Dancing with the Stars, but there’s also been a very big impact of TikTok fans.”

He further explained how he thinks Val Chmerkovskiy and Alix Earle are also putting themselves in the category that the dance level is getting better and better, while “there are some plateaus” that some people hit.

Peta Murgatroyd gets candid about scoring debate

Dancing With the Stars alum Peta Murgatroyd gives an honest answer about the scoring debate as the dancing professional weighs in.

In an interview with E News, the former dance pro opens up about the ongoing accusations of the scores being rigged, explaining that people are very vocal this season.

She feels it’s just because there is a much younger audience and demographic that are “watching the show now, and they just want what they want out of the judges.”

“They want the scores they want to see. And when one person gives a lower score than all the other judges, they tend to flip out over that type of stuff. It kind of adds to the press of the show and it adds to people talking.”

In an interview with US Weekly, Peta Murgatroyd recently predicted that Robert Irwin might win the mirrorball trophy this season, as she said,

"People just seem to really gravitate towards him and he’s so kind,” she said from The Beverly Hilton. “Kindness goes a long way, and his heart is so beautiful and kind. People honestly just want more Robert Irwins in the world.”

Watch all the performances on Dancing With the Stars, which airs exclusively on ABC and Disney+, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.