Reminders of Him Trailer Breakdown: Maika Monroe's character faces life after prison in the upcoming romance drama

Adapted from Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2022 novel, Reminders of Him, explores the themes of guilt, love and redemption through a raw and gut-wrenching perspective. The movie is directed by Vanessa Caswill with a screenplay written by Hoover and Lauren Levine. It will be released in theaters on March 13, 2026.

The story follows Kenna Rowan, played by Maika Monroe, who returns to her late boyfriend Scotty's hometown after serving seven years in prison for involuntary manslaughter following a drunk driving accident that killed him. Pregnant during her sentence, Kenna gave birth to their daughter Diem, who was taken in by Scotty’s parents, Grace and Patrick, portrayed by Lauren Graham and Bradley Whitford. Kenna’s fight to reconnect with Diem is met with hostility from the grieving couple.

The cast includes Tyriq Withers as Ledger Ward, a former NFL player and bar owner who becomes Kenna’s unexpected ally and love interest, and Rudy Pankow as Scotty, whose death haunts the story. Lainey Wilson plays Kenna’s coworker Amy, with Jennifer Robertson, Nicholas Duvernay and Hilary Jardine rounding out the ensemble.

Reminders of Him: Complete trailer breakdown

The trailer, released October 21, 2025, on Universal Pictures’ YouTube channel, runs just over two minutes and sets the stage with a quiet exchange between Kenna and Scotty in a small-town store. Kenna, working the register, sells Scotty a single yellow plastic plate. “Come back soon,” she says with a shy smile. “If you insist,” he replies, sparking their romance. Clips show them laughing over birthday candles, kissing under a night sky, and dancing in a diner with Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met,” setting a bittersweet tone.

These fleeting moments of joy crash abruptly into tragedy, a car accident unfolds in quick cuts, screeching tyres, a mangled vehicle, Kenna staggering away, blood on her face. Her voiceover cuts through:

“There was before you and there was during you. I never thought there would be an after you.”

The trailer flashes to Kenna’s sentencing, where Monroe’s wide-eyed fear conveys the weight of her guilty plea. The book reveals Scotty was driving drunk, ignoring Kenna’s pleas to stop. Disoriented from her injuries, Kenna fled to get help, believing Scotty was dead, only to pass out at home. She later learned he was alive for hours, a fact that haunts her. In prison, she discovers she’s pregnant, but Scotty’s parents take custody of Diem before Kenna can hold her.

Seven years later, Kenna steps off a bus into Scotty’s Texas hometown, clutching a worn suitcase. The trailer shows her standing outside the Landrys’ house, where Diem, now four, plays unaware of her mother’s presence. Grace and Patrick’s resentment is palpable. “How dare she just show up?” Grace snaps in one clip, while Patrick adds, “If it wasn’t for her, our son would still be alive.” Their pain stems from before the crash; the book notes they never saw Kenna as good enough for Scotty, and the accident cemented their hatred.

Ledger Ward enters as a rugged contrast, tending bar in a neon-lit dive. Withers plays him with quiet intensity—a man wrestling with loyalty to the Landrys and growing feelings for Kenna. Their first meeting crackles: Kenna, using the alias “Nicole” to avoid recognition, shares a drink with Ledger. A quick hookup follows, but the truth of her identity unravels when Ledger realises she’s Scotty’s ex. “Why are you here?” Kenna’s desperation to see Diem clashes with Ledger’s role as Diem’s adoptive uncle, complicating their attraction. Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” plays as they steal moments together, from late-night talks to lingering glances in the rain.

The trailer’s second half ramps up the conflict. Patrick punches Ledger after learning of their secret romance, shouting about betrayal. Ledger pushes back, revealing the truth about the accident: Kenna didn’t abandon Scotty; she was concussed and sought help in a panic. He shares Kenna’s unsent letters to Scotty, raw confessions of love and guilt, which Monroe’s tearful delivery amplifies.

The trailer’s climax hints at a resolution, signalling forgiveness. Kenna says, "I should probably go", while Ledger insists, "You should probably stay."

Caswill’s direction relies on intimate visuals, featuring Monroe’s trembling hands and Withers’ furrowed brow, to ground the melodrama. The trailer balances Hoover’s emotional heft with small-town texture, dusty roads, glowing bar signs and rain-soaked windows. It’s a faithful adaptation capturing the book’s core; no one’s a villain, just people navigating loss.

Reminders of Him releases in theatres nationwide on March 13, 2026.

