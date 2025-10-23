Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4 recap: What tragedy happened at Herrmann's house?

Severide and Herrmann (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

The latest episode of Chicago Fire season 14, called “Mercy,” aired on October 22, 2025. Fans were excited because promos had hinted at a big incident at Herrmann’s home. The episode quickly showed the firefighters of House 51 dealing with both personal and work challenges, making it one of the most emotional episodes of the season.

The episode started with Herrmann at home with his wife, Cindy and their children. They were having a quiet morning before leaving for the day. Their daughter Annabelle said she was not feeling well and would stay home from school. Cindy was excited about starting her new job.

The calm morning suddenly changed when House 51 got a call about a fire at Herrmann’s house. Herrmann and his team had to act fast.

The fire destroyed Herrmann’s home and burned the whole property. Luckily, no one was hurt. But the family lost all their belongings. Herrmann felt guilty and helpless about what happened. Even with the tragedy, the episode showed how his fellow firefighters came together to help him and his family start the hard job of rebuilding their lives.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4: What caused fire at Herrmann's house

Herrmann first thought he might have caused the fire himself because he had recently put in new wiring at home. Feeling guilty, he worried that his actions had started the blaze that destroyed his house. Looking for answers, he called Severide to help investigate the fire and find out the truth.

Severide and Herrmann checked the house and focused on the kitchen as the place where the fire probably started. They checked the appliances and wiring. Severide asked Isaiah to watch and learn about fire investigations.

While looking around, they found that the stove had a short circuit and which caused the fire. Herrmann felt relieved because he knew it was not his fault and the fire was an accident.

Meanwhile, Mouch helped Herrmann deal with the loss. He encouraged him to see if anything could be saved. Most of their things were gone, but Mouch found a special family ring that belonged to Cindy’s mother. It gave them a small bit of hope.

The investigation showed that Herrmann was not to blame and proved that teamwork and support can help people get through hard times. The family could now start rebuilding their lives.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4: How does the Fire House 51 team come together to support their mate?

After the fire, the Fire House 51 team quickly came together to support Herrmann and his family. Mouch took the lead, finding an apartment for them to stay in and helping them move their essentials. He checked in often.

He gave emotional support and helped Herrmann with the hard job of rebuilding their lives. His actions showed how close the firefighters were and that they treated each other like family.

Herrmann felt guilty and sad about losing so many personal things. The team made sure he did not face it alone. Cindy and the kids felt better with the firefighters around. Herrmann also felt some relief sharing his worries with people who cared. Even when he got frustrated, Mouch and Severide gave him support and guidance to help him through.

The teamwork continued when Severide brought Isaiah to help with the investigation. Isaiah got a chance to learn while helping. Together, they found the cause of the fire and made sure Herrmann knew it was not his fault. The team gave more than practical help. They offered care, support, and comfort, showing that in House 51, no one faces hard times alone.

Other highlights of Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4

Besides the fire at Herrmann’s house, Episode 4 had other interesting storylines. Violet and Novak started a new plan to train firefighters as paramedics. Herrmann was supposed to be the first trainee, but after the fire, Capp stepped in and surprised everyone by doing well. Their progress showed that the new training plan might work.

At the same time, Sal Vasquez worked on his father’s controversial case. He looked into a missing medic report from a scene where a screwdriver was involved, trying to prove that his father didn’t plant evidence. With Novak’s help, he found clues that could clear his father’s name.

The episode also included a smaller mystery about a photograph, which added more suspense. These side stories, along with the emotional impact of Herrmann’s fire, made Episode 4 a mix of personal struggles, work challenges, and exciting twists. Fans were left curious to see how these storylines would continue in the next episodes.

Fans of Chicago Fire can watch the new episodes of season 14 on NBC and Peacock.