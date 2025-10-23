Who is Manish Dayal? Everything to know about the actor and the new doctor in Chicago Med

Manish Dayal appeared on Chicago Med season 11 episode 4 as Theo Rabari

Dr. Theo Rabari, the new doctor on Chicago Med season 11, episode 4, may be a familiar face for many viewers who have watched The Resident and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. American actor Manish Dayal has stepped in to play Theo Rabari. Dayal is famous for playing Dr. Devon Pravesh on The Resident and Ash Patel on The Walking Dead.

Meanwhile, episode 4 of Chicago Med season 11, titled ‘Found Family’, dealt with an immunodeficient patient, Cora’s search for a stem cell donor. Since her caretaker, Vivienne, was not found a match, a search brought out Billie as her biological mother and a donor match. Dr. Frost was seen going above and beyond in helping cure Cora. The latter then reconnected to her birth mother while Billie resolved her issues with Vivienne.

At the same time, Chicago Med viewers saw Dr Frost admitting to facing financial problems and becoming homeless. This showed up in his behavior. However, Dr. Ripley helped him find a place to stay, resolving part of his problem.

Elsewhere, Dr. Ripley was seen handling a case of domestic abuse on the NBC medical drama. He and Lenox found their patient, Faye, having serious injuries on her belly that she insisted were connected to an accidental kettle explosion. Lenox offered treatment despite the patient refusing to act upon her situation.

A glimpse at Manish Dayal’s career

South Carolina-born Manish Sudhir Patel took on the stage name of Manish Dayal as a tribute to his grandfather. After appearing in commercials for Nintendo, McDonald’s, Domino’s Pizza and Windows, Dayal played the lead in the Broadway show, Rafta, Rafta.

While gaining popularity for playing Devon Pravesh on The Resident, some of Dayal’s other television projects include Rubicon, 90210, Halt and Catch Fire, Switched at Birth, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and voicing Shashi Dhar on Netflix’s Fast & Furious: Spy Racers.

Dayal’s movie projects include Walkaway, Breaking the Girls, White Frog, Viceroy’s House, Holidate, Rise and many more. He has also lent his voice to video games like Grand Theft Auto IV and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Chicago Med season 11 episode 4: Manish Dayal’s character

The episode, Found Family, opened with the team of doctors and psychiatrists in a conference where Dayal’s character was seen addressing the group, as the credits rolled in. He was seen berating the old system of mental health diagnosis and questioning the tools used. He was shown selling the idea of an advanced machine, fMRI, to diagnose patients faster.

Following opposition from the senior doctors, Dayal’s character, Theo Rabari, proposed to continue his research at the institution. Later, on the Chicago Med episode, Dr. Charles, the chief of Psychiatry, approached him for assistance. The senior wanted to test the machine and asked Rabari to work on the patient with a chopped arm. They planned to adapt the new technology to help with the treatment.

Rabari assisted Dr. Charles as the latter counselled the patient. As the episode was reaching its end, Dayal’s Rabari entered Dr. Charles’ office to know about the patient, Lionel. They discussed fMRI and its uses. Charles offered Rabari the opportunity to work at the hospital only if the latter agreed to put people before technology.

Whether Manish Dayal continues to appear on the upcoming episodes of Chicago Med remains to be seen. Meanwhile, continue watching the series on NBC on Wednesdays.