Peacemaker season 2 cameo reveals surprising connection to DC universe with fan favorite character returning

With every weekly episode of Peacemaker season 2, excitement builds among the fans as major crossovers from the DC Universe shake up the story. In the previous episode, we saw the cameo appearance of Lex Luthor guiding Rick Flag Sr. about the dimensional portal. However, in episode 7, titled "Like a Keith in the Night," fan favorite Detective Larry Fitzgibbon (Lochlyn Munro) made his reappearance in the show.

Peacemaker and his friends realized that they were all trapped in the N*zi world, with every character having their own alternate self in Earth X. Ferry, played by Lochlyn Munro, was alive in the N*zi world. Most of the characters who died in season 1 reappeared in season 2, living their own perfect lives in Earth X. With Auggie, Keith, Emilia, Chris, and Vigilante, Larry Fitzgibbon (Lochlyn Munro) was there too.

He died in season 1 in ‘’our’’ world after being attacked by the aliens named Butterflies. Fans were not expecting this character to be seen ever again, but James Gunn never fails to create exciting moments in every episode.

He appeared at the doorsteps of Auggie Smith when he and Keith saved Peacemaker and Emilia from getting arrested by the authorities. They did not want Chris to reveal the authorities and A.R.G.U.S. about the dimensional portal.

Lochlyn Munro is back as Officer Larry Fitzgibbon in Peacemaker season 2

The world Earth X is different from Peacemaker’s real world. People over there believe that the N*zis had won World War II, and Black people, or those belonging to LGBTQ or are disabled, are being kept in the labor camps.

This is why we saw Adebayo being chased by the neighbors when they saw a Black lady roaming around casually on the streets. When Larry Fitzgibbon appeared in this season with his team, the one person missing next to him was his partner, Sophie Song.

She is an Asian-American, which explains why she didn’t make her appearance as she must have been at one of the labor camps in Earth X.

In the aftermath of Emilia 1 meeting her doppelganger, Ferry asked Auggie if he could look around the house and get his son, Chris. Auggie refuses to let him in and asks him to get a warrant instead.

Augie was about to let Chris and his friends get out of the Earth X, but before they could safely get out, Vigilante attacked Augie. Amidst the chaos, Chris and his friends were able to escape from Larry and his team and entered their world.

However, Rick was waiting right outside Vigilante’s apartment and arrested Peacemaker. The episode ended with Keith being taken to the hospital and Augie dying. The Evergreen Detective, Larry Fitzgibbon, might now begin the investigation of the dimensional portal in his world.

Sydney Happersen also appeared in Peacemaker season 2

After Lex Luthor met Rick Flag Sr., discussing the location of the portal, he told him to visit Sydney Happersen, his personal assistant and a brilliant scientist at LexCorp. He had even written a book on dimensional interconnectivity.

He helps Rick locate the portal. The machine detects that in Evergreen, Washington, a portal has been opened. Using this, Rick and his team were able to capture Chris as he entered his world through the portal.