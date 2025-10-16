"Alright that’s it" - Netizens react as Kim Kardashian admits she doesn’t know how much a milk carton costs on 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

VENICE, ITALY - JUNE 27: Kim Kardashian sighting at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images)

This week, Kim Kardashian faced backlash online following a confession: she's out of touch with the cost of basic household items. During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the television personality revealed she doesn't really know prices - even for staples like milk.

Kim Kardashian admits she's clueless about everyday costs but stays aware of her pricey beauty routine

During her Wednesday, Oct. 15, appearance on Alex Cooper's show, 44‑year‑old Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with money, especially when it comes to the day‑to‑day expenses. She confessed that she often has no idea how ordinary things, like a grocery run or even a single carton of milk, actually cost. She said:

"I mean, I don't have a concept of what certain simple things cost. You know, I'd like to know a little bit more about what a milk carton costs."

Still, Kardashian is sharply attuned to the price tag on her beauty routine, noting that the hair, makeup, and other grooming indulgences could easily run into a fortune. The reality star let slip that she isn't always the one paying for her glittering wardrobe.

Whenever she's filming her show or handling gigs, the costs are generally shouldered by her crew, which lets her preserve that high‑profile look without digging into her own wallet. This glimpse, behind the curtain of her finances, highlights the gap between her ordinary spending habits and the extravagant price tag that comes with sustaining a public image. She continued saying (via New York Post):

"It could be a million dollars. This hair isn't cheap. If I'm filming my show, then they pay for it. If I'm working, then they pay for it. I try to get it all paid for so that I don't personally have to pay for it."

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the news came out, netizens were buzzing.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"there's like so much to learn from a milk carton. I think it's a greater metaphor for what life is all about. It really should be studied," another user commented.

"Is it refreshing that Kim admits this, or does it just show how out of touch celebs really are?," a netizen expressed.

"people are living paycheck to paycheck, struggling with absurd grocery prices and here comes kim saying this," another netizen remarked.

"If only there was limitless information at our fingertips," a user wrote.

