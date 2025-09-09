Why is Karen Cairny of Rittenhouse Philadelphia trending? Viral Phillies Karen identity claim debunked

The viral Phillies Karen (Photo: X/@Dragonboy155)

The identity of Phillies Karen is a trending topic ever since thousands of baseball fans saw the live broadcast of the September 5, 2025, Phillies-Marlins game. The young boy, Lincoln's father, has spoken up about the incident.

However, the woman has remained unidentified. Netizens have continued the search for her. Karen Cairny is the latest addition to the list of women who were thought to be the Phillies Karen.

Various Facebook posts claimed that Karen Cairny, who is a parking ticket enforcer from Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, was the viral woman, and her name trended. However, there isn't enough evidence for that claim, nor has Cairny admitted that she was the woman in the video.

Last week, two names popped up on various social media platforms, as internet users claimed that Cheryl Richardson-Wagner was the woman in the video. Cheryl had to publicly state that she was not Phillies Karen.

Then rumors flew that a woman named Leslie-Ann Kravitz was the viral Karen, and she was fired from her job at the Hammonton Public School District. Leslie-Ann Kravitz never came forward and accepted or denied the claim.

So why has no one properly identified who the Phillies Karen actually is?? Somebody has to know who she is!! pic.twitter.com/nxXfgtlzpm — Star Spangled Girl 🇺🇲 (@lopesfan18) September 9, 2025

However, the school released a statement on Saturday, saying that Phillies Karen did not work there. The New Jersey school even jokingly claimed that any of their employee would have caught the ball directly, avoiding the incident in the first place.

"The woman identified on social media as "Phillies Karen" is not, and has never been, an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools, located in Hammonton, New Jersey. Social media and news reports indicating that she is, are incorrect," the school stated.

Drew Feltwell, the young boy's father in the viral video, requested that netizens stop searching for the Phillies Karen

After the live broadcast clip was reuploaded on various social media platforms, Drew Feltwell, his son Lincoln, and his daughter appeared on NBC News for a brief interview. He stated that he did not believe that the unidentified woman would come forward and apologize.

Drew Feltwell then told USA Today on September 8, 2025, that the internet users needed to "leave it alone" and not bother the woman. Drew stated that someone knowing her and discussing the matter with her was different, but trying to actively look for her when she kept her identity under wraps was not fine.

He told the news outlet that he hoped nobody would break into houses to find the woman, saying that the internet has already "messed her up."

"Please don't do anything to that lady... Leave it alone. You know, somebody knows her and can talk to her, that's different. But God, I don't want people breaking in their house and stuff like that. The internet already messed her up pretty good," Drew Feltwell stated.

Ever since last week, people have been trying to find out the viral lady's name, job, and other details. The names that have come up during netizens' searches have been debunked as the women were not the Phillies Karen.

Unlike the rumors, the woman did not work at the Hammonton Public School District either. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the viral Phillies Karen.