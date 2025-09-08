Did Jeffrey Lurie announce he would permanently ban the Phillies Karen from entering Lincoln Financial Field? Viral claim debunked

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Lurie's alleged remark on the Phillies Karen is going viral on Facebook. On Monday (September 8, 2025), the fan page, Bleed Green Daily, cited an article and shared that Philadelphia Eagles' owner reportedly claimed in a recent interview that he seemingly did not appreciate the woman taking the home run ball from the young child.

Jeffrey Lurie supposedly banned the unidentified woman from entering Lincoln Financial Field because a "competitive," and "aggressive" person is not welcome in their community.

The Facebook post went viral, garnering over 190,000 reactions and over 27,000 comments.

"Lincoln Financial Field is a place for passion, competition, and community, but it is not a place for aggression, disrespect, or violence. Effective immediately, the woman known as 'Phillies Karen' is permanently banned from entering our stadium... Anyone who is competitive, aggressive, and disregards mutual respect, like the woman in the recent incident, is not welcome in our community," Jeffrey Lurie allegedly said.

The Facebook post is fake as Jeffrey Lurie never made such comments. He has not addressed the viral Phillies-Marlins game clip. Multiple users and parody pages are creating false stories about the Phillies Karen, often using AI-generated images.

Drew Feltwell addressed the Phillies Karen incident

Drew Feltwell, the man in the viral clip, gave an interview with his two kids. On September 6, 2025, he told NBC 10 Philadelphia his point of view. Drew shared that after the Phillies Karen was booed off the stadium, people came up to them and told him to complain about the incident. However, Feltwell chose not to.

He shared that other fans quickly told the Miami Marlins staff about the incident, which is why the team's staff gave his son a gift bag.

Drew also shared that two other fans gave Lincoln their home run balls. Kelly Davis, the Phillies' manager of team security, then sat down next to the family and told Drew that he wanted them to meet Harrison Bader.

Feltwell shared that within minutes of the incident, people were spreading the clip online and discussing it, saying that he saw memes after 10 minutes.

Drew said that he and his family enjoyed the memes. However, they don't want the Phillies Karen's life to be "ruined" over this.

"The ones about her, we giggle, but I don't want her life ruined. She brought that on, and she's gonna pay for that. It's not by my hands," he said.

When Drew Feltwell was asked what his reaction would be if the Phillies Karen gave back the home run ball, he replied that he would appreciate it.

However, he acknowledged that it would be a difficult thing to do for a person like her.

"I think we know what kind of person she is, and for her to do that [returning the ball] would be very tough to do. If she did it, I would show her respect for taking that step," Feltwell said.

Drew Feltwell has also shared that he is not expecting any apology from the viral woman. As of now, her identity has not been discovered. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the Phillies Karen.