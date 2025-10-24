What time does The Last Frontier episode 5 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Image via Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s new thriller drama, The Last Frontier episode 5, ‘’Arnaq,’’ is set to premiere on October 31, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET. Co-created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio, the show’s plot revolves around a new threat that surrounds the Alaskan town (Fairbanks) when a JPAT’s plane crashes, giving several dangerous convicts a free way to escape.

Among all the convicts, the CIA is pursuing Havlock because he poses a major threat: he’s trying to obtain Archive 6, which holds highly confidential information that could devastate the entire agency if it falls into the wrong hands.

Catching Havlock is a task, and the peace of the quiet town in Alaska is ruined as every other convict is creating havoc by either keeping the locals as hostages to get their demands fulfilled or is on a manhunt for their survival.

Episode 4, ‘’Americans Dream,’’ saw major events unfold, where we see Luke trying to escape from the man who has held him and his girlfriend hostage as the inmate learned that his father, Frank, is a marshal, and he could use him to get out of the state.

Two lady inmates, Kitty and Viv, kidnap a pilot to fly to Canada. However, towards the end of the episode, Kitty died, and Viv took her freedom in exchange for the information she gave to the marshals.

Sarah heads to the cabin to bring Luke, but she learns the truth that Clint is dead, and his kid is not in safe hands.

Havlock, who escaped in the previous episode, connects to Arem Zhadanko, the one who stole the Archive 6. He has made a deal with him and sent a guy, Courier, to hand him the hard drive. However, Mark has informed Sydney that he has outsmarted the CIA, and she needs to intercept the exchange before the confidential information is out in the market.

Release date of The Last Frontier episode 5

The Last Frontier episode 5, ‘’Arnaq,’’ is set to premiere on October 31, 2025, on Apple TV+ ot 12 a.m. ET. The series premiered its two episodes on October 10, 2025, and then it began to follow a weekly release schedule, rolling out one new episode every Friday.

The release date of The Last Frontier episode 5 across various regions is listed in the table below

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, October 30, 2025 9 pm Central Time Thursday, October 30, 2025 11 pm Eastern Time Friday, October 31, 2025 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, October 31, 2025 4 am Central European Time Friday, October 31, 2025 6 am Eastern European Time Friday, October 31, 2025 7 am Indian Standard Time Friday, October 31, 2025 9:30 pm Japan Standard Time Friday, October 31, 2025 1 pm

How many episodes does The Last Frontier season 1 have?

The show consists of 10 episodes and drops new episodes on Fridays on Apple TV+. Users who want to watch the show need to have a subscription plan for Apple TV+, which starts at $12.99/month. For new users, it even offers a 7-day free trial.

Here's a complete episode guide of The Last Frontier

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 Blue Skies October 10, 2025 Episode 2 Winds of Change October 10, 2025 Episode 3 Country as F*ck October 17, 2025 Episode 4 My Autumn's Done Come October 24, 2025 Episode 5 Arnaq October 31, 2025 Episode 6 The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie November 7, 2025 Episode 7 Change of Time November 14, 2025 Episode 8 L'air Perdu November 21, 2025 Episode 9 Converge November 28, 2025 Episode 10 Everything Trying December 5, 2025

The synopsis of The Last Frontier episode 5 reads,