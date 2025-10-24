What time does The Last Frontier episode 5 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Apple TV+’s new thriller drama, The Last Frontier episode 5, ‘’Arnaq,’’ is set to premiere on October 31, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET. Co-created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio, the show’s plot revolves around a new threat that surrounds the Alaskan town (Fairbanks) when a JPAT’s plane crashes, giving several dangerous convicts a free way to escape.
Among all the convicts, the CIA is pursuing Havlock because he poses a major threat: he’s trying to obtain Archive 6, which holds highly confidential information that could devastate the entire agency if it falls into the wrong hands.
Catching Havlock is a task, and the peace of the quiet town in Alaska is ruined as every other convict is creating havoc by either keeping the locals as hostages to get their demands fulfilled or is on a manhunt for their survival.
Episode 4, ‘’Americans Dream,’’ saw major events unfold, where we see Luke trying to escape from the man who has held him and his girlfriend hostage as the inmate learned that his father, Frank, is a marshal, and he could use him to get out of the state.
Two lady inmates, Kitty and Viv, kidnap a pilot to fly to Canada. However, towards the end of the episode, Kitty died, and Viv took her freedom in exchange for the information she gave to the marshals.
Sarah heads to the cabin to bring Luke, but she learns the truth that Clint is dead, and his kid is not in safe hands.
Havlock, who escaped in the previous episode, connects to Arem Zhadanko, the one who stole the Archive 6. He has made a deal with him and sent a guy, Courier, to hand him the hard drive. However, Mark has informed Sydney that he has outsmarted the CIA, and she needs to intercept the exchange before the confidential information is out in the market.
The Last Frontier episode 5, ‘’Arnaq,’’ is set to premiere on October 31, 2025, on Apple TV+ ot 12 a.m. ET. The series premiered its two episodes on October 10, 2025, and then it began to follow a weekly release schedule, rolling out one new episode every Friday.
The release date of The Last Frontier episode 5 across various regions is listed in the table below
|Time zone
|Release Date
|Release Time
|Pacific Time
|Thursday, October 30, 2025
|9 pm
|Central Time
|Thursday, October 30, 2025
|11 pm
|Eastern Time
|Friday, October 31, 2025
|12 am
|Greenwich Mean Time
|Friday, October 31, 2025
|4 am
|Central European Time
|Friday, October 31, 2025
|6 am
|Eastern European Time
|Friday, October 31, 2025
|7 am
|Indian Standard Time
|Friday, October 31, 2025
|9:30 pm
|Japan Standard Time
|Friday, October 31, 2025
|1 pm
The show consists of 10 episodes and drops new episodes on Fridays on Apple TV+. Users who want to watch the show need to have a subscription plan for Apple TV+, which starts at $12.99/month. For new users, it even offers a 7-day free trial.
Here's a complete episode guide of The Last Frontier
|
Episode Number
|
Episode Title
|
Release Date
|
Episode 1
|
Blue Skies
|
October 10, 2025
|
Episode 2
|
Winds of Change
|
October 10, 2025
|
Episode 3
|
Country as F*ck
|
October 17, 2025
|
Episode 4
|
My Autumn's Done Come
|
October 24, 2025
|
Episode 5
|
Arnaq
|
October 31, 2025
|
Episode 6
|
The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie
|
November 7, 2025
|
Episode 7
|
Change of Time
|
November 14, 2025
|
Episode 8
|
L'air Perdu
|
November 21, 2025
|
Episode 9
|
Converge
|
November 28, 2025
|
Episode 10
|
Everything Trying
|
December 5, 2025
The synopsis of The Last Frontier episode 5 reads,
‘’Frank focuses on tracking down Luke. The CIA's involvement ramps up as Havlock's plan enters a new phase.’’
