“Phillies Karen" seen engaging in another verbal confrontation as well as flipping off baseball fans after her ball-snatching clip goes viral

"Phillies Karen" - a woman in the red Philadelphia Phillies jersey from Friday's game in Miami - has yet again made headlines.

For the unversed, she first went viral last week, after bullying a father into giving her the home-run ball he picked for his son after Harrison Bader hit a home run. Karen's claim was that since the ball had hit her seat, it rightfully belonged to her.

The Phillies ‘Karen’ was captured on camera getting in another man’s face for heckling her after she demanded the home run ball from a child.



The woman marched over to a man in an Eagles jersey and got in his face before she appeared to flip off the entire section.



— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 6, 2025

In a new video posted by @CollinRugg on X over the weekend (September 6), Phillies Karen is seen walking to an Eagles fan sitting in an adjacent section after he seemingly heckled her.

In a close-up shot, she is seen arguing with the man for nearly half a minute. As she returns to her seat, several viewers - including the one taking the video - are heard booing her, to which she responds by raising her middle finger.

In the caption of the video, which has since gone viral with more than 13 million views, @CollinRugg calls Phillies Karen "completely unhinged" for her behavior during the game.

The father of the 10-year-old fan whose ball was snatched by Phillies Karen addressed the incident

— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2025

Phillies Karen's second video went viral before Drew Feltwell - the father who gave up the ball after she shouted at him - spoke about the incident that took place on Friday. Feltwell told NBC News in an interview:

"I was already ecstatic, like got Bader’s home run ball, and I get to put it in my son’s glove, and that was, it was already enough. You know, and then, then here she comes. Something touched my arm, and then she just screamed in my ear, ‘That’s my ball,’ like, so loud."

Feltwell went on to explain that he had realized by then that people around them were watching the exchange keenly. He therefore acted in a way that would teach his son how to de-escalate the situation. The father said:

"There was kind of a fork in the road, like, I’m gonna go one direction and then probably regret. Or go this direction and do something in front of my kids that, you know, like a teaching moment."

Drew Feltwell's behavior seemed to have worked well in his favor, as his son, Lincoln, was generously compensated for losing his ball.

Shortly after the incident, a staff from the Miami Marlins team approached the 10-year-old with a goodies bag filled with swag as a gift. In addition to that, after the game concluded and the Phillies won, Harrison Bader himself greeted Lincoln and gifted him a signed bat.