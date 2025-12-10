Who are the new cast members joining Kim Kardashian in Netflix’s The Fifth Wheel? Details analyzed

Kim Kardashian (Image via Getty)

Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song and Fortune Feimster have officially joined Kim Kardashian in the upcoming Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel. The film is directed by Eva Longoria and written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito with Kardashian and Pell producing alongside Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Alex Brown through Gloria Sanchez Productions, as well as Cris Abrego and Longoria’s Hyphenate Media Group.

Glaser is one of today’s most sought after comedians whose fame continues to rise after her standout performance at the Tom Brady Roast also on Netflix. She is currently developing a new comedy at Universal in which she is set to star with Judd Apatow producing. Song recently appeared with Kate Hudson in the Netflix sports comedy Running Point and also starred in The Last Showgirl opposite Pamela Anderson.

Feimster recently featured in the Netflix action comedy series Fubar alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and lent her voice to a character in Zootopia 2. In terms of representation, Glaser is represented by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Song is represented by CAA and Brookside Management and Feimster is represented by UTA and Levity Entertainment Group.

What is The Fifth Wheel all about

The Fifth Wheel follows a tight-knit group of former high school best friends who reunite in Las Vegas for what they hope will be a fun, relaxing weekend. However, their plans quickly derail when an unexpected “hot outsider” played by Kim Kardashian, suddenly joins their getaway and disrupts their long standing dynamic. Her arrival sets off a chain of chaotic and hilarious events that push each friend to confront the complications they’ve been avoiding for years.

As the trip unfolds, buried tensions rise to the surface, old mistakes resurface and fragile relationships begin to unravel, forcing the group to face the truth about their changing lives. Amid the wild misadventures, emotional outbursts and awkward confrontations, the friends must navigate their shared past while figuring out who they’ve become as adults.

Blending comedy with moments of self reflection, the story highlights the challenges of maintaining lifelong friendships in the midst of personal growth, insecurity and unresolved issues. Ultimately, the weekend becomes a journey of self discovery, reminding the group that reconnecting isn’t always simple, but sometimes the chaos is exactly what they need to understand themselves and each other again.

How to watch The Fifth Wheel

The Fifth Wheel is scheduled to begin filming in January 2026 with production running through March 11, 2026. Its official release date has not yet been announced but most industry reports expect it to premiere on Netflix in late 2026 or early 2027.

Viewers can watch The Fifth Wheel in the U.S. exclusively on Netflix. It offers three main subscription plans for American viewers:

The Standard with Ads tier $7.99/month providing Full HD streaming on two devices; the Standard (ad-free) plan at $17.99/month, offering ad-free access and downloads on two devices and the Premium plan at $24.99/month which supports Ultra HD (4K + HDR) up to four simultaneous streams and downloads on six devices.

