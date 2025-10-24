IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1: Release date, cast and characters, plot, where to watch and more

IT: Welcome to Derry

The new horror-thriller series IT: Welcome to Derry is a terrifying prequel to the popular films IT (2017) and IT: Chapter Two (2019). The show explores the dark past of Derry, Maine, and the horrific beginnings of Pennywise the Dancing Clown, and it is set in the 1960s. The series, which is directed and produced by Andy Muschietti, the man who created the original movies, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, aims to show how evil established itself in the cursed town long before the Losers Club was even a thing.

Expect a chilling fusion of supernatural horror, small-town paranoia, and psychological fear that expands on Stephen King's universe's lore. With its captivating plot, eerie imagery, and the reappearance of Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, this prequel is among the most eagerly awaited horror films of 2025. Discover the full cast, plot, and where to watch this spine-tingling horror drama.

IT: Welcome to Derry - Release Date and Where to Watch



On October 26, 2025, IT: Welcome to Derry will debut exclusively on HBO Max. Every week, new episodes will be released. Soon after its U.S. premiere, the series will be available to viewers worldwide, including those in India, on platforms or partners linked with HBO. For India, IT: Welcome to Derry will be available exclusively on Jio Hotstar.

IT: Welcome to Derry - Cast and Characters



In the series, Bill Skarsgård plays Pennywise the Clown again. Charlotte and Leroy Hanlon, portrayed by Taylour Paige and Jovan Adepo, respectively, are a couple whose arrival in Derry sets off a frightening chain of events. Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Rudy Mancuso, and Madeleine Stowe are among the other cast members who all play significant parts related to Derry's sinister past.

IT: Welcome to Derry - Plot



The show, which is set in 1962, follows the Hanlon family as they become residents of Derry without realizing the evil that is brewing beneath the surface of the community. The village is soon engulfed in eerie rituals, strange disappearances, and rumors of a killer clown. The program chronicles Pennywise's early incarnations and examines the horrific "Black Spot" incident, demonstrating how fear itself turned into a weapon in Derry's cursed cycle.

IT: Welcome to Derry, which will revive Pennywise's horrifying legacy in a new era of horror, will debut on Max in the United States on October 26, 2025, and will be streamed on JioCinema in India.

