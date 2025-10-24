Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 24, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

On Friday, October 24, 2025, the popular quiz show Jeopardy! aired its 35th game of the season. Tom Devlin, a veteran attorney from Washington, D.C., and two newcomers, Shaan Mishra from Carmel, Indiana, and Kristina Pohribnij from Palatine, Illinois, competed fiercely in the episode. Tom entered the game as the reigning champion, expecting his fourth win with $73,199 three-day total.

Shaan Mishra won his first Jeopardy! Despite Tom's performance, Shaan's correct Final Jeopardy answer gave him the win and $15,600 lead. Tom finished second with $14,399. Kristina placed third, earning $5,800.

Jeopardy! episode on October 24, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

The game kicked off with Jeopardy! Round, where the categories included Sometime Last Century, The National Toy Hall Of Fame, Comparative Words, Movie Last Lines, Let Your Greek Flag Fly, and USC & UCLA.

Tom, eager to gain momentum, found the Daily Double early and took advantage, becoming the frontrunner. Tom had $7,400 with 8 correct answers at break. At $2,600 and $600, Kristina answered 3 questions correctly and Shaan 1.

After 15 clues, the scores were as follows:

Tom: $7,400

Kristina: $2,600

Shaan: $600

Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! Round introduced new categories: Those Are Pillars!, Chicken Disc Jockey, European Cities, Acronyms, Women Authors, and You “SC” & You “CLA”.

Tom, still in the lead, found the second Daily Double early but struggled to find the third, which Shaan found. All three contestants were within striking distance by the end of the round after Shaan's correct Daily Double response.

After Double Jeopardy!:

Tom: $22,800 (22 correct, 1 incorrect)

Shaan: $15,600 (15 correct, 2 incorrect)

Kristina: $10,800 (16 correct, 1 incorrect)

Final Jeopardy! Round

In the Final Jeopardy! round, the category was Relics.

The clue: "Missionary William Ellis reported in 1825 that his 'bones were preserved… & were considered sacred by the people' of Hawaii." The correct response was Who is Captain James Cook?

Shaan answered correctly, winning $15,600 despite earlier guesses. However, Tom misanswered the question, losing a lot of points and finishing with $14,399. Kristina, who also answered correctly, lost $5,000, totaling $5,800.

After Final Jeopardy:

Shaan: $15,600 (Correct response: Who is Cook?)

Tom: $14,399 (Incorrect response: Who is Father Damien?)

Kristina: $5,800 (Correct response: Who is Father Damien?)

Jeopardy! Game Recap – Friday, October 24, 2025

Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: Sometime Last Century; The National Toy Hall Of Fame; Comparative Words; Movie Last Lines; Let Your Greek Flag Fly; USC & UCLA

Tom: Found Daily Double (DD1), gained momentum early.

Scores after 15 clues:

Tom: $7,400 (8 correct, 0 incorrect)

Kristina: $2,600 (3 correct, 0 incorrect)

Shaan: $600 (1 correct, 0 incorrect)

First Break Statistics:

Tom: 8 correct, 0 incorrect

Kristina: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Shaan: 1 correct, 0 incorrect

Interviews:

Shaan: In the middle of a backpacking trip when he got The Call.

Kristina: Watching the 2015 Tournament of Champions while in labor.

Tom: Recently celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary.

Midpoint Scores:

Tom: $9,000 (13 correct, 0 incorrect)

Kristina: $4,400 (7 correct, 0 incorrect)

Shaan: $2,600 (7 correct, 1 incorrect)

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: Those Are Pillars! ; Chicken Disc Jockey ; European Cities ; Acronyms; Women Authors ; You “SC” & You “CLA”

; ; ; ; Tom: Found DD2 early; searched for DD3 but didn’t find it.

Shaan: Found DD3 and answered correctly, keeping the game close.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Tom: 22 correct, 1 incorrect

Shaan: 15 correct, 2 incorrect

Kristina: 16 correct, 1 incorrect

Unplayed clues this season: 6 (none today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy!:

Tom: $22,800

Shaan: $15,600

Kristina: $10,800

Final Jeopardy!:

Shaan: Correct, stayed at $15,600

Tom: Incorrect, dropped to $14,399

Kristina: Correct, dropped $5,000, finished at $5,800

Final Results:

Kristina: $10,800 – $5,000 = $5,800 (Who is Father Damien?)

Shaan: $15,600 + $0 = $15,600 (1-day total)

Tom: $22,800 – $8,401 = $14,399 (Who is Father Damien?)

New Champion: Shaan! He’ll return on Monday to defend.

After a strong performance, Shaan Mishra became Jeopardy! champion with a timely, correct answer. Tom Devlin finished second after leading for most of the game. Despite strong contributions, Kristina Pohribnij placed third.

This episode showed Jeopardy!'s unpredictability and contestants' incredible knowledge. Shaan will defend his title next week.