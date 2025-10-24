"There’s a lot of people who look for clout": Cheryl Hines responds to speculation about RFK Jr. marriage amid Olivia Nuzzi “digital affair” claims

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before Kennedy is sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kennedy, who faced criticism for his past comments on vaccine, was confirmed by the Senate 52 to 48. Former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was the only Republican to vote against him. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Cheryl Hines has chalked up the latest accusations against her husband, Robert F. Kennedy, to clout-chasing. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star appeared on the Katie Miller podcast and addressed rumors and speculations concerning her marriage.



In September 2024, Olivia Nuzzi alleged that she had an online romantic relationship with RFK Jnr, the Health and Human Services Secretary, while covering his presidential campaign for New York Magazine.



The controversial journalist, an editor at Vanity Fair, claims that the relationship was “personal” but not physical. Nuzzi plans to release a tell-all book that details the alleged affair.

Hines, when asked to respond to rumors about her marriage, maintained that she always considered the source before conversing with her husband.

She added that she didn’t know who the accuser was, and many people liked to chase clout:

"I don’t know this person. Don’t know their intentions. I could guess, but I won’t. But you can, if you want," she said to Miller with a laugh.There’s a lot of people who look for clout,"

“There are people that really want to be involved in the conversation,” Cheryl Hines responds to cheating allegations against her husband

Hines, on the Katie Miller podcast, revealed that she learned that people would do anything to become subjects of conversations during her husband’s last campaign:

“There are people that really want to be involved in the conversation, and they want to be a part of it. And they want to— I’m not just talking about this person, I’m talking about a lot of people.”

She added that such people who wanted to be online famous spent long hours trying to come up with news that’ll get the public’s attention:

"And they spend a lot of time figuring out how to write something that’s going to get people’s attention, and if they do, then they are really celebrating, you know? And whether it’s true or false, it doesn’t matter if it gets people’s attention. It’s a celebration, it’s a success for them."

In a Fox News Digital interview, Hines expressed that the speculations surrounding her marriage have only strengthened her and her partner.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.