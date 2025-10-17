Are Tig Notaro and Cheryl Hines still friends? Comedian shares insight into relationship

Tig Notaro and Cheryl Hines (Image via X/@nicole)

Tig Notaro recently opened up about her falling out with longtime friend Cheryl Hines. According to PodNews, Tig and Cheryl became friends in the early 2000s and even hosted a podcast together called Tig & Cheryl: True Story in 2020, where they discussed a new documentary each week.

In the October 14 interview with Breaking Bread With Tom Papa, Tig shared that "Cheryl was one of my favorite friends to be ridiculous with. We made each other laugh so hard."

"And I love documentaries, and it was fun to have to watch a documentary every week, but also we took the pressure off because we would ask each other things like 'Who are you attracted to in this documentary?'" she added.

However, Tig explained that Cheryl's husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 presidential race, led to her feeling like she "needed to step away."

"But Cheryl's married to Bobby Kennedy Jr. When he was announcing his run, I just felt like I needed to step away because you know there are beliefs that were like a gnat on the arm years ago that were getting further into the spotlight. My friendship with Cheryl predated her marriage to Bobby," she added.

Tig continued:

"It started to grow, and Cheryl wanted me to hear Bobby out. They had these good ideas, and I was like, 'I can't, I can't, I can't.' I just didn't trust it. And then he endorsed Trump, and then it just got hard."

"Cheryl did bring me so much joy": Tig Notaro opens up about her podcast with Cheryl Hines.

Furthermore, in the podcast, Tig Notaro asked host Tom Papa if he knew Cheryl. He responded that he only knew her as an actress and added that Cheryl had been on his radio show a couple of times.

He further praised both Cheryl and Tig for being "a delight" together on their podcast, Tig & Cheryl: True Story.

"You would just go, you really would just go off on the silliest things. And your delivery and her laugh, it was just this really nice combination," he added.

In response, Tig said:

"I agree. And it's really sad because it did bring me so much joy, and Cheryl did bring me so much joy. And but that's what I'm looking for is I want to get back to prioritizing people that bring me joy and workloads that bring me joy."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Tig also expressed skepticism about a couple who say they share different views, adding that "when somebody is like, 'Oh, we don’t agree on everything' within a marriage, that is so vague." She further joked that the biggest disagreement she has with her wife Stephanie Allynn is over the temperature of their room.

Meanwhile, fans in the comment section applauded Tig for addressing her relationship with Cheryl.

"I admire the way she talks about Cheryl. A lot of grace and dignity," said one user.

"I love that she addressed the Cheryl Hines stuff and didn't just move on w/o mentioning the elephant in the room," stated another user.

The full conversation between Tom Papa and Tig Notaro is available on Tom's official YouTube channel.