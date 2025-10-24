7 best Halloween movies to watch this spooky season

American actor Tony Moran on the set of Halloween, written and directed by John Carpenter. (Photo by Compass International Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

It’s spooky season, and what better way to bond with your costume-wearing friends and family than over a creepy movie or two? Classic Halloween favorites convey the season's spirit and provide the perfect atmosphere for feel-good moments.



Slasher and gore rush adrenaline, and mystery or ghost stories are easy ways to enjoy Halloween. Whether you are a die-hard horror fan or a horror novice, there’s something for everyone.



Check out the list below for some of the best Halloween-worthy movies to make your day even more memorable!

Trick or Treat, Casper and other horror movies that are great for Halloween 2025







1) Trick or Treat (1989)

What better movie to kick off the Halloween festivities than a movie appropriately named Trick or Treat? This 1989 movie is a must-watch for Halloween, high school and metal rock fans. A high schooler forms an unlikely alliance with the ghost of a metal singer to face teenage bullies. The sound, acting and special effects are nostalgic for fans of 80s horror movies. The movie ends in a bang with a fun Halloween party.

2) Casper (1995)

This 1995 classic introduces viewers to one of the friendliest ghosts on screen. The plot follows a father and daughter encountering ghosts in their new home. They try to rid the mansion of the ghostly trio of Casper and his three uncles. As the movie progresses, it is revealed that Casper is a friendly ghost, and the girl discovers his true story. In the finale, viewers get to see Casper in human form as he transforms into a human boy at a Tween Halloween party.

3) Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

This movie is a spooky retelling of André Ovredal’s children’s classic and will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Things take an awry turn for three friends when they discover a cursed storybook. The children realize they are living their worst nightmares when stories magically appear in the book’s pages. Murdererous scarecrows, creepy crawlers, the Big Toe corpse, and the Pale Lady make great horror material. Grab your popcorn and prepare to experience terrifying practical effects and sounds.

4) Terrifier 2 (2022)

The Terrifier is as scary as it sounds. This movie takes all the elements of a slasher movie and pairs them with unrelenting gore. The Terrifier’s dedication to throwback slasher horror style has impacted horror movie fans. There are reports of audience members fainting in theatres. Art the Clown is a memorable horror character with a face that inspires fear. His jester costume, bald head cover, and black teeth will make Halloween movie nights an unforgettable affair.

5) Pumpkinhead (1988)

Pumpkinhead embodies the spirit of Halloween with a beastly creature shaped like a pumpkin. Directed by Stan Winston, Pumpkinhead follows the story of a father played by Lance Henriksen who loses his little son after unruly teenagers injure him with their motorbikes. He seeks the help of a local witch to resurrect his son. He resorts to getting revenge through an animated Pumpkinhead monster when that fails.

6) Halloween (1978)

This slasher horror movie is popular on Halloween for good reason. It not only encapsulates the creepy elements of the popular October 31 holiday, but has also withstood the test of time as a Halloween classic. Michael Myers, the movie antagonist, is regarded as one of the most iconic horror movie characters ever. Watching him move through the town of Haddonfield, Illinois, silent and menacing as he slashes his victims while they are dressed in Halloween costumes, makes for great entertainment.

7) Sleepy Hollow (1999)

This 1999 thriller is an adaptation of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow novel. It is a standard Halloween classic. The plot follows Constable Ichabod Crane, who investigates a series of murders by the mythical figure, The Headless Horseman. Sleepy Hollow is a good watch on Halloween because it explores urban legends and features an eerie theme.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles!