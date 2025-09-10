Savannah Bananas mock “Phillies Karen” following viral home run ball snatching controversy

Drew Feltwell confronting the Phillies Karen (Image via X/@Crazyflix94)

A viral confrontation at a Philadelphia Phillies game has generated extensive and wide-ranging backfire, a commotion that proceeded into television commentary and parody.

The now infamous incident involved a female, given the name "Phillies Karen" by users on social media, who confronted a Dad after he caught a home run ball for his son, then demanded that he give that ball to her instead.

The incident occurred during the Philadelphia Phillies' series against the Miami Marlins when Harrison Bader hit a home run into the stands.Drew Feltwell, who was there with his toddler Lincoln, caught the ball and happily gave it to the boy, but then, a woman from a nearby section called out and mentioned she had the ball first and that it belonged to her. They had some words, and to calm things down, Feltwell ended up giving the ball to the woman.

After the “Phillies Karen” controversy went viral outside of the baseball world, the Savannah Bananas, an organization rooted in comedy and mischief, began to make fun of it.

The Savanah Bananas clowning on the Phillies Karen 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZjKFUaLN0Z — sandy (@3Sandy7_) September 8, 2025

While playing a game at Petco Park in San Diego, one of the organization’s players threw a ball into the stands. A fan picked the ball up and gave it to a friend. In a purposeful spoof of the Phillies incident, a performer dressed as the Grinch then ran on the field, shouting for the ball.

The sham confrontation ended with the Grinch stealing the ball and the audience laughing. The team later shared the skit on social media with the caption: “How the Grinch Stole a Banana Ball.”

By replacing the “Phillies Karen” with the Grinch, the Bananas emphasized how the woman’s deed had already been widely interpreted as a woman who stole joy from a child during an event that was supposed to be a joyous occasion.

Broader reaction and unresolved identity

The skit comes after a few days of passionate conversation on social media about sportsmanship, entitlement, and the etiquette of adult behavior in competitive moments. The backlash against “Phillies Karen” made its way into regular media.

The View hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin, weighed in on the controversy. Goldberg criticized the woman's entitlement, stating:

"Five people were vying for this ball. He’s the one that got it. You’re not entitled to it just because it was in your section. What’s wrong with you?"

#TheView co-hosts react to two viral moments at the US Open and a Phillies-Marlins MLB game. pic.twitter.com/P5oyczLBLu — The View (@TheView) September 8, 2025

While internet users have tried to confirm the identity of the woman, the woman’s identity remains unconfirmed. Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, a Massachusetts woman, publicly distanced herself from rumors that she was the woman after being misidentified online.

While “Phillies Karen” has not made herself known, the viral moment has spawned a cultural conversation and gotten the attention of fan bases, commentators, and performers.