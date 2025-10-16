Where is Camp Pendleton? I-5 shutdown over Trump live military event sparks concern

A sign at the entrance to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on March 28, 2025 in Oceanside, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

This weekend, Camp Pendleton, one of the most important of the Marine Corps bases in the United States, is drawing national interest as it hosts a large scale military exercise for Vice President JD Vance to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. It will include a live-fire exercise, amphibious assault, and military top brass.

The event appears to be fraught with controversy surrounding possible I-5 free highway closures and political disputes over the size of the event and its coordination.

Camp Pendleton, situated in a mid-zone between the counties of Orange and San Diego, covers more than 125,000 acres of coastal and mountainous terrain of Southern California.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Trump may launch missiles from warships into California this Friday and Saturday as part of what is being described as a “vanity parade” and shut down portions of the I-5 during the No Kings protests https://t.co/injpyU84Ug — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 15, 2025

Established in 1942, Camp Pendleton is the Marine Corps’ largest expeditionary training base on the West Coast and is home to the I Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Marine Division, and other units.

Camp Pendleton supports over 70,000 military and civilian personnel on a daily basis and is critical to ensuring the readiness of U.S. forces.

"America's Marines 250: From Sea to Shore - A Review of Amphibious Strength" will be hosted by the base on Saturday, October 18, in honor of the Marine Corps' inception in 1775.

The event is estimated to bring in more than 15,000 participants, including Marines, Navy sailors, veterans, and families.

The day will comprise an amphibious assault demonstration, as well as integrated air, land, and sea operations highlighting one of today's Corps modern capabilities.

Safety and traffic concerns over the Trump live military event

The ceremony will be led by Vice President JD Vance, who was in the Marines and previously served in Iraq. He will be accompanied by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan, and Marine Corps Commandant General Eric M. Smith.

The display will also be recorded for a national broadcast on November 9 in primetime.

Camp Pendleton is located along the I-5 freeway, one of California’s heaviest travel corridors, with over 80,000 vehicular crossings each day.

Officials indicate that currently there are no known full closures, but temporary closures or slowdowns could be needed if safety protocols are instituted during the live-fire demonstration.

🚨This is complete fake news. The Marine Corps said they are NOT shutting down the I-5 highway and that the event at Camp Pendleton is a training exercise.



Also, President Trump IS paying the troops despite Chuck Schumer’s efforts to hold their salaries hostage. https://t.co/UEUHWGF9Ei pic.twitter.com/PC6Jmwqlm3 — William Martin (@VPCommsDir) October 16, 2025

The Marines have taken its own risk assessments and conducted numerous rehearsals all to maintain safety with medical or emergency crews standing by if necessary.

While Newsom expressed that he would support the event, he had criticized the planning publicly, claiming the White House had not coordinated well.

"Donald Trump and JD Vance think that shutting down the I-5 to shoot out missiles from ships is how you respect the military. PUT ASIDE YOUR VANITY PARADE AND PAY OUR TROOPS INSTEAD," Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The governor’s office issued a statement later, arguing that the administration ought to have the opportunity to be paid and cared about rather than engaged in “pompous displays of showing power.”

As Camp Pendleton plans for its historic event, the discussion continues regarding whether the event showcases American strength or stresses local infrastructure. In any case, this weekend, all eyes will be on Southern California.