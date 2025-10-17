Who are Nakia Holmes and Lyndell Price? Turkey Leg hut founder arrested over aiding alleged kidnapper

Nakia Holmes posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@slimms_worldd)

The saga of Nakia Holmes and Lyndell "Lynn" Price, who together started Houston's once famous Turkey Leg Hut restaurant, has taken another shocking turn.

Holmes, who helped to build the restaurant into a cultural landmark before its demise, was arrested this week on felony charges after allegedly trying to help an individual with a kidnapping warrant out of another county.

The Turkey Leg Hut, which was once one of Houston's most visited dining spots, was originally a pop-up food stand in 2015 located close to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Owned by Holmes and her then-husband, Lyndell Price, Turkey Leg Hut rapidly transitioned to a restaurant, drawing large crowds to try its signature smoked turkey legs with the fixings of either mac and cheese or seafood pasta.

The restaurant turned into a local hangout for celebrities like Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg and Megan Thee Stallion. Nonetheless, it continued to be embroiled in controversy. It has been sued multiple times, and neighbors have complained of smoke since it opened. Some have said its dress code was overly strict and discriminatory.

The troubles intensified ever since Holmes and Price's separation . In 2023 , Holmes filed for divorce and later accused Price of physical and emotional abuse.

Lyndell Price faced several federal legal issues. In April 2025, Price was indicted for arson, accused of hiring several men to set Bar 5015 on fire, a business owned by a former coworker. Prosecutors also alleged that Price was running a drug and auto theft operation in connection with the restaurant.

More details about Nakia Holmes' recent arrest

Court records from Harris County state that Holmes, 45, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. They say she assisted 36-year-old Johnathan Saizon, who has been accused of beating and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and was out on bond for earlier felony charges.

They followed a tip to Holmes’ home in the Bridgeland area of west Harris County, deputies said. When officers arrived, they said Holmes appeared to deny knowing where Saizon was and told them that no one was in the house.

But investigators said they saw Saizon running through the backyard and jumping fences before he was captured. Holmes was arrested shortly after and was later released on a $10,000 bond. She is due in court Friday.

Holmes, 45, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with a felony after she allegedly hindered the arrest of boyfriend Johnathan Saizon, accused of aggravated kidnapping, according to Harris County court records.



Holmes, 45,… pic.twitter.com/DFikZrtUvB — Nightmare_of_dah_X_streets ♌️ (@Nightmare_of_X_) October 16, 2025

Her lawyer has argued prosecutors should have charged her with a misdemeanor, and not a felony, because there is no evidence Holmes knew Saizon was wanted for a felony. Holmes herself is not alleged to have participated in the abduction or attack.

Nakia Holmes’ recent arrest is another chapter in the ongoing story of the Turkey Leg Hut founders. Once celebrated as the success story of Houston’s entrepreneurial class, both of them now have marred reputations.