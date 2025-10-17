What did SZA do? Swifties slam singer over liking viral video accusing Taylor Swift of inappropriate black culture usage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Taylor Swift, SZA and Lizzo attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

A recent video popped up on social media, in which the creator accused Taylor Swift of inappropriate Black culture usage. In the video, the woman expressed her issue with Taylor using terms like "savage" and "bad b*tch" in her music. For the unversed, both these terms are present in the pop singer's song Eldest Daughter.

However, what caught attention was that the video was apparently liked by SZA. Many shared screenshots as well, suggesting that the artist liked this video on social media. This prompted Swifties to criticize and slam SZA on the internet. Many netizens sounded confused with this alleged act by SZA, while others bashed her.

One user tweeted,

"This girl is so confusing 💀."

"Is this real cuz didnt she just shoutout taylor during her grammys speech :((," wondered a netizen.

"Et tu, @sza ?? The woman who routinely stans you?? The woman who gave you a standing ovation while countless fragile egos in the room deemed you unworthy??" wrote a netizen.

A lot of other comments have flooded the social media platform, with many calling out SZA. One user tweeted,

"Damn I'm disappointed in SZA. Media literacy at all times dead."

"Sza out of all the people maybe nicki was right," added a tweet.

"Oh... 🥲 taysza was fun while it lasted I guess," commented a netizen.

What did the creator in the video say about Taylor Swift?

As previously mentioned, the content creator took to social media and shared a video shading Taylor Swift. The woman accused the pop star of inappropriate Black culture usage. In the video, she could be heard taking digs at Swifties first, claiming that they would "look at a speck of dust for three hours hoping it means something."

According to her, the same fanbase, however, is in a "tizzy" since she called out the inappropriate content in Taylor's music. The woman additionally opened up particularly about two terms, "savage" and "bad b*tch." She continued,

"We shouldn't be using the word 'savage' because the actual derivative of the word 'savage' is a derogatory term for Black and Indigenous folks from colonial times."

The creator further added that the only reason that everybody is using this term currently is because it was "reclaimed" and "repurposed" by the people from the Black community. She added that the same idea applied for the term "bad b*tch" and that it was predominantly meant for Black women, who later "reclaimed" it.

She then went about saying that before Taylor, these terms were used by Megan Thee Stallion. She even claimed that Megan was the last woman that Travis Kelce tried to date. Community notes, however, further clarified that there had been no official reports suggesting that there was any romantic link between Kelce and Megan.

As of now, neither Taylor Swift nor Megan Thee Stallion has responded to the situation. Meanwhile, SZA too has not reacted to all the criticism and bashing that she has been receiving online for apparently liking the post.

