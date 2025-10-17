Did ICE agents kill a family dog at El Paso during "unlawful search"? Incident explored amid WeRateDogs' viral post

Family claims their dog was allegedly shot dead by an ICE agent (representative image). (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A family in El Paso, Texas, claimed that their rotweiler dog, Chop, was allegedly killed by an ICE agent on September 9, 2025. KFOX14 reported that the family wished to remain anonymous.

The US Customs and Border Protection released a statement, saying that a "use of force incident" happened at the location that involved a canine. An investigation is ongoing.

"A US Border Patrol agent was involved in a use of force incident in El Paso, Texas during an investigation into alien smuggling at a residence. The incident involved a canine. The use of force is currently under review by CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility in accordance with CBP policies," the CBP stated.

The news outlet stated that the alleged incident took place on Tuesday (October 14, 2025). A man said that his son's home was raided in the morning by multiple ICE agents wearing jeans and t-shirts.

His son let the ICE agents in as he had nothing to hide. He only told the agents that the family dog could get aggressive, so he wished to keep it in the bedroom. In front of them, he left Chop in the bedroom.

The Border Patrol agents then asked for his ID, and he left to get it from his pickup truck. At the time, the agents allegedly opened the bedroom door, let the dog come outside, then fatally shot it.

Chop's owner returned and aided the dog. The ICE agents reportedly stayed still and did not help him. When he asked for the name of the agent who shot Chop, the person supposedly hid and refused to say his name.

The rotweiler bled to death on the kitchen floor. As the family confronted the agents, they claimed that they were looking for migrants after receiving an anonymous tip, which was connected to the house's previous owner.

That person lived at the house two years ago.

WeRateDogs criticized ICE for the El Paso incident

The popular social media page has over 9 million followers on X, nearly 5 million followers on Instagram, approximately 3.4 million fans on TikTok, and over 1.5 million on Facebook.

WeRateDogs is known for posting various dog-related news. It shared Chop's story on October 14, 2025, bashing ICE agents for their alleged actions.

WeRateDogs also added Chop's picture and a censored image of the blood trail, bullet casings, and Chop's deceased body.

The Facebook post went massively viral, garnering over 113,000 reactions and more than 9,000 comments.

The page noted that the agents did not find any immigrants at the house. Calling the Vorder Control agents "losers," the page told its followers not to let them into their homes.

"Unsurprisingly, the agent who shot their dog then hid from them and refused to give his name. Even more unsurprising, they did not find any evidence of the migrants they were there to terrorize in the first place. Do not open your door for these fucking losers. Rest easy Chop," WeRateDogs wrote.

In the reply section, Facebook users were seemingly upset with the news. Stay tuned for more updates on the ICE agents' alleged killing of a family dog.